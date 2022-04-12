Home Business Wire Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at investor.mastercard.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:

U.S. dial-in: 833-714-0894

International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-778-560-2664

U.K. local dial-in: 02035478612

Conference ID: 2068756

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:

U.S. dial-in: 800-585-8367

International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-416-621-4642

Conference ID: 2068756

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Warren Kneeshaw or Jud Staniar, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153

