Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 9, 2021 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of July 9, 2021.

About Mastercard Incorporated

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “believe”, “expect”, “could”, “may”, “would”, “will”, “trend” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the manner and amount of purchases by Mastercard pursuant to its share repurchase program dependent upon price and market conditions, as well as Mastercard’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

Investor Relations: Jud Staniar, investor.relations@mastercard.com, 914-249-4565
Communications: Seth Eisen, seth.eisen@mastercard.com, 914-249-3153

