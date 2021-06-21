Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on August 9, 2021 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of July 9, 2021.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

