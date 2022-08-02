Mastercam Reseller MLC CAD Systems acquires San Diego CAD CAM Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MLC CAD Systems, LLC, a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions with extensive experience in CAD, CAM, CAE, PLM, and Additive Manufacturing, has acquired San Diego CAD CAM Inc. For over 40 years, MLC CAD Systems has helped customers design, engineer, and manufacture their products with an emphasis on optimizing the usage of mission-critical applications including SOLIDWORKS, Mastercam, and Markforged 3D Printers. The combined company will provide customers with the most comprehensive technical and customer service teams in the global Mastercam partner network, serving over 13,000 customers across 24 offices.

San Diego CAD CAM Inc. customers will have immediate access to MLC’s large technical support staff for training and implementation, application troubleshooting, best practices, optimization strategies, and post-development and modifications. To ensure a smooth transition, San Diego CAD CAM personnel will join the MLC CAD Systems team indefinitely. MLC’s mission is to provide “Unbeatable Service” to all clients and to help them achieve successful business outcomes.

MLC has a strong track record of growth by acquisition while focusing on improved customer satisfaction by delivering a large depth of solutions and knowledge and by increasing value-added offerings such as CAM Skills Workshops, Hands-On Test Drives, and Onsite Consultation and Education.

This most recent merger will continue to grow MLC’s share in the value-added reseller market. Director of Business Development, Joel Hill, sees this acquisition as a strong endorsement of MLC. “Over the last 40 years, more customers have seen the value MLC CAD Systems provides, which has led us to expand our reach into new markets in need of our services and solutions. We are proud to have earned the trust of San Diego CAD CAM who passionately believes in their customers and wants to ensure they are prioritized and receive ‘Unbeatable Service’.”

At MLC CAD Systems, we provide Unbeatable Service, backed by decades of industry experience. We offer our customers the best in 3D design, subtractive, and additive solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Mastercam, and Markforged, along with the support of our award-winning application experts. From concept to production, we’re with you every step of the way.

