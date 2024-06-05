Massachusetts Innovation Network Announces the 2024 Eddies Finalists

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#innovation–Massachusetts Innovation Network has announced the finalists for its signature innovation competition, The Eddies. Finalists will have the chance to participate in this 5-month, no-cost, no-equity innovation-support program that includes bespoke mentoring, strategic guidance, leadership education, and curated connections to resources. The winner of each innovation track will receive $10K cash award.





The Eddies finalists are handpicked by a seasoned group of experienced judges, who evaluated the team submissions on their innovation disruption and prospect to affect positive in their respective (6) innovation categories:

Biotech InnoTech Precision Medicine Next generation diagnostics for the simultaneous detection of different classes of disease biomarkers. PacDNA TX Enhances biodistribution to hard-to-reach sites, enabling improved potency and tissue retention, with low toxicity and fewer dosages. TRET Therapeutics Novel oral drug development focused on enhancing the absorption of poorly absorbed medications, and reducing side effects. UbiquiTX Integration of AI, computation, and biological automation to accelerate the design of novel proteome editors. Deeptech & AI BurnCam Medical AI-Augmented telemedicine linking burn patients to burn specialists fast, and without traveling and waiting delays. elucid Harnessing scientific imaging and histology to enable quick, accurate, noninvasive diagnoses and precise treatment of cardiovascular disease. Quarksen Revolutionizing sensor-use and making it possible to easily track disease and treatment, through an individual’s breath. USEncryption Privacy-enhancing technology that processes and shares encrypted data; enables machine-learning training without compromising data confidentiality. Green/Cleantech florrent High energy density ultracapacitors from regeneratively grown hemp biomass by BIPOC farmers to stabilize electrical grids and support green energy, vehicles and buildings. Nanolyx Green technology producing cost-effective and efficient antimicrobial nanoformulations for prevention and treatment of microbial contamination. Salient Predictions ML-enabled ocean and land-surface data coupled with climate expertise to deliver the most accurate weather forecasts 2 to 52 weeks in advance. SpadXTech Harnessing the power of microbes and synthetic biology to produce high performance, circular materials to significantly reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Healthtech/Healthy Living Egal pads, Inc. Sanitary pads on a roll – much like toilet paper – so everyone can have access to them, in an easy, affordable way. General Prognostics Continuous, non-invasive blood monitoring platform, providing “bloodless” blood tests. Medtech/Medical Devices 3 Daughters Health Small, frameless, magnetic IUD that self-assembles in the uterus and conforms to woman’s body FreezeNit Cold carbon dioxide (CO2) gas application to kill head lice and their eggs (nits) in one short treatment. machineMD VR/AI combination to assess brain disorders and disease through a neuro-opthalmic examination BIPOC Owned Culture Care Collective Hybrid health support program for marginalized groups, sustained by community health workers and innovative technology. Keva Health Virtual monitoring and care for respiratory illnesses. My Atlas Mental wellness platform using digital phenotyping to offer personalized mental health insights and recommendations.

The finalists will present and showcase their technologies at The Eddies Showcase on Wednesday, October 9th.

Warmest Congratulations to all Finalists!

The Massachusetts Innovation Network is a local 501(c)(6) charitable organization dedicated to furthering innovation and economic development in New England.

