Massachusetts Association of REALTORS® (MAR) Selects Remine Docs+ for Transaction Management Member Benefit

Remine Docs+ will include access to forms at state and local association level

VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS® (MAR) has selected Remine Docs+ to be the Transaction Management platform of choice for their 25,000+ members.

Remine Docs+ is a modern cloud-based transaction management and end-to-end document creation platform. It features e-signature, broker back office, multiparty collaboration, and complete transaction management all in one place.

“Remine Docs+ was selected as part of a thorough evaluation process,” said Theresa Hatton, CEO of Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®. “Remine Docs+ will streamline processes into one platform and make collaboration on documents easier for our members.”

In addition to the forms for MAR, Remine Docs+ will also include the local association forms from Berkshire REALTORS®, Cape Cod & Islands Association of REALTORS®, Greater Boston Association of REALTORS®, Greater Newburyport REALTORS®, North Central MA Association of REALTORS®, Northeast Association of REALTORS®, North Shore REALTORS®, REALTOR® Association of Central MA, REALTOR® Association of Pioneer Valley, REALTORS® Association of Southeastern MA, REALTORS® Commercial Alliance of MA, and South Shore REALTORS®.

“We are excited to add MAR and their members as our newest customer,” said Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “Our mission at Remine is to modernize the real estate industry by providing partners like MAR with a robust platform that revolutionizes the real estate journey and transaction management solution.”

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and an MLS Website.

Remine over 1,000,000 real estate professionals via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

Remine is ISO 27001 Certified.

About the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®

Organized in 1924, the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS® is a professional trade organization with more than 25,000+ members. The term REALTOR® is registered as the exclusive designation of members of the National Association of REALTORS® who subscribe to a strict code of ethics and enjoy continuing education programs.

