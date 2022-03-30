Masimo Announces Certain Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full-Year 2022 Revenue Guidance

Complete first quarter 2022 financial results will be announced on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Masimo Corporation (Nasdaq: MASI) today announced certain preliminary financial results for the first quarter ending April 2, 2022 and reaffirmed its full-year 2022 revenue guidance.

Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Results:

Masimo expects its product revenue for the first quarter of 2022 will range from $285 million to $315 million. Shortages of critical components in combination with other supply chain issues, including freight carrier delays, have led to lower than expected sales in the first quarter.

Joe Kiani, Chairman and CEO of Masimo, said, “In prior quarters, we were able to weather the storm of COVID-related supply chain issues. However, these issues impacted us in the first quarter. We have strong customer demand, and had we been able to ship what was ordered in the first quarter, our revenues would have exceeded expectations. We are reiterating our full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $1,350 million based on our belief that we will fulfill our elevated level of open orders through the remainder of the year.”

The preliminary financial information presented in this press release is based on Masimo’s current expectations and may be adjusted as a result of, among other things, completion of customary quarter-end close review procedures and financial review. Management plans to discuss Masimo’s complete first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Conference Call:

The conference call to review Masimo’s complete first quarter 2022 results will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and will be hosted by Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Micah Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To register for the conference call and receive the dial-in number, please use the link below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID number.

Conference Call Registration Link:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/nUSpRIEm

A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

