Maryland Tech Council Joins Governor Hogan, AstraZeneca’s Frederick Manufacturing Center For Life Sciences Workforce Development Discussion

FREDERICK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state, today joined Maryland Governor Larry Hogan at AstraZeneca’s Frederick Manufacturing Center, a Maryland-based biologics manufacturing center for a facility tour and discussion of BioHub Maryland, MTC’s life science workforce development initiative.

Governor Hogan and the Maryland General Assembly this year dedicated $2.5 million to MTC’s BioHub Maryland workforce development program as part of his Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative to expand cancer detection, screening, prevention, treatment, and research.

BioHub Maryland’s mission is to bridge the gap between life sciences employers and talent. BioHub Maryland will offer industry-aligned training to upskill and reskill individuals who do not hold advanced degrees so they are qualified for a rewarding life sciences career in Maryland.

“I thank Governor Hogan for recognizing the critical role workforce development plays in maintaining Maryland’s global leadership in life science,” said Marty Rosendale, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. “To accelerate the life-changing cures and treatments that patients depend on, life sciences employers in Maryland need a strong pipeline of workers from diverse educational backgrounds. BioHub Maryland will prepare workers, especially those without advanced degrees for life science jobs that, on average, pay more than comparable jobs in other fields.”

In addition to a training program, BioHub Maryland includes a website, www.biohubmaryland.com, that features more than 1,000 local life sciences employment opportunities, career roadmaps for students based on their education level, and tips on local workforce development programs.

A recent Milken Institute report found that Maryland boasts, “one of the nation’s strongest life sciences industries,” contributing more than 54,000 high paying jobs in the state with over 2,700 life science firms and more than 500 biotech firms. Maryland’s life sciences manufacturing sector has expanded at one of the fastest rates nationwide. The Baltimore-Washington corridor is ranked the #2 life sciences research talent ecosystem in the nation.

AstraZeneca’s Frederick Manufacturing Center is an FDA licensed, large-scale cell culture production facility, with hundreds of thousands of square feet of administrative, production, warehouse, laboratory and utility space. It has been recognized as a ‘Top 50’ Business in Frederick, and Frederick County’s ‘Best Place to Work.’

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region’s community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. For more information visit mdtechcouncil.com

