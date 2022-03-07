Maryland Tech Council Announces 2022 Industry Awards Finalists

Winners will be revealed at the celebration on May 12th
FREDERICK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is proud to announce the finalists for its annual Industry Awards Celebration. The event honors individuals and companies in the life sciences, technology, and government contracting industries that have made a significant impact in their respective fields. For the first time in two years, the awards ceremony will be held in person, with the winners announced live on May 12th at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. Last year over 9,000 people tuned in to the virtual Industry Awards Celebration. Click here to learn more about the event.
“We are thrilled to be returning in person for this year’s Industry Awards. It’s a terrific opportunity to recognize our colleagues for their contributions over the past year, and there is no substitute for live events,” said IAC committee Co-Chair and Business Development Leader, Atlantic Region at BDO, Tony DeFlumeri.
“The finalists in each category embody the ingenuity, innovation, and dedication to improving people’s lives through science and technology that we have come to expect from our Maryland life sciences, technology, and government contracting communities. We are proud of the work done by the committee and look forward to celebrating the winners, at the Industry Awards Celebration,” said DeFlumeri.
It is with great pleasure that the Maryland Tech Council presents the 2022 Industry Awards Celebration finalists:
Chief Executive Officer of the Year – Government Contracting:
- Matt Brown – ShorePoint, Inc.
- Daniel Ra – Red Alpha, LLC
- Rodney Williams, Sr. – JASINT Consulting and Technologies, LLC
Chief Executive Officer of the Year – Life Sciences:
- Frank Amato – SYNAPS Dx
- Douglas Falk – Vita Therapeutics
- Stephen L. Hoffman – Sanaria
- Kenneth T. Mills – REGENXBIO
Chief Executive Officer of the Year – Technology:
- Randy Altschuler, Xometry
- Todd Marks, Mindgrub Technologies
- Rick Rudman, Curbio
- Steve Sidel, Mindoula
Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year:
- Cartesian Therapeutics
- Medcura
- NextCure
- TeraImmune Inc.
Emerging Technology Company of the Year:
- CoreAchieve
- Curbio
- InventWood
- Kion
- N5 Sensors, Inc.
Government Contracting Company of the Year (Revenue Under $50 Million):
- Global Alliant, Inc.
- ShorePoint, Inc.
- TeamWorx Security
Government Contracting Company of the Year (Revenue Over $50 Million):
- Alpha Omega Integration
- BigBear.ai
- IQ Solutions, Inc.
Life Sciences Company of the Year:
- American Gene Technologies
- BD
- REGENXBIO
- Sanaria, Inc.
Technology Company of the Year:
- Catalyte
- Cloudforce
- Mindgrub Technologies
- ZeroFox, Inc.
ABOUT THE MARYLAND TECH COUNCIL
The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region’s community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. For more information: mdtechcouncil.com.
Contacts
Media:
Henry Fawell
Campfire Communications
Email: henry@campfirecomm.com
Ph: (410) 212-8468