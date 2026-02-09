Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference Call

Interested parties may join the live conference call without operator assistance at Call me™ (link will be active approximately 30 minutes before the call) to receive an instant automated callback. To join the call with operator assistance, please dial 1-877-407-8291 or 1-201-689-8345. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415, passcode 13758656 until Thursday, March 12, 2026.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we’re building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world’s leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world’s data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers’ current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we’re ultimately changing the way tomorrow’s enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

For further information, contact:

Ashish Saran

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

408-222-0777

ir@marvell.com