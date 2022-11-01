Marv Adams Joins BullseyeEngagement’s Advisory Board

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LMS–BullseyeEngagement LLC today announced that Marv Adams has accepted an appointment to its Advisory Board of Directors. Mr. Adams has held a number of large-scale technology, operations, enterprise shared services, digital-channel revenue producing, and business strategy roles across the financial services and manufacturing industries over the last twenty-five years. During that period, he has held positions of EVP of Bank One Services Corporation (now part of JPMorgan Chase); Global CIO at both Citigroup and Ford Motor Company; President of Shared Services at Fidelity; and Chief Operating Officer at TD Ameritrade. He spent the first ten years of his career in technical and leadership roles at IBM.

Mr. Adams has led several large merger/integration initiatives, implemented the Toyota-based lean/continuous learning system to drive significant operational improvements, and helped to infuse innovation into the core operating DNA of organizations. In addition, he has been a leader in effective risk management, implementing “defense-in-depth” cyber security and resiliency systems. Currently, Adams is doing consulting work, including for a technology incubator and also leading a global merchant processing engineering organization.

Commenting on his Advisory Board appointment, Mr. Adams stated, “I try to be selective in deciding to join organizations that have exceptional leaders who welcome contributions from their outside advisors. Adeel Zaidi immediately impressed me as a leader who is constantly striving to better his company, and his team has developed a software platform suite that is perfectly suited to address leadership real time data management needs as well as talent development and retention needs of companies in today’s business climate. I believe I can make positive contributions to the growth and success of Bullseye.”

Adeel Zaidi, CEO of Bullseye, remarked, “Marv brings an impressive array of executive experience and technological experience that will complement the capabilities of our other exceptional Advisory Board members. We are excited to gain access to Marv’s depth of knowledge about managing a technology-based organization.”

About BullseyeEngagement

BullseyeEngagement is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management software solutions. We add value to our clients by enabling a culture of coaching and mentoring that stimulates employee engagement. We accomplish this with a single platform to develop and manage talent, engage employees and facilitate data-driven business decisions.

Bullseye’s human capital development and data management platform augments existing ERP systems. We specifically address challenges with:

Staying engaged with hybrid or remote workforces

Employee-driven career pathing

Succession planning

Workforce skills and competency assessment

Strategic workforce planning and modeling

Workforce well-being

Leadership and human capital business intelligence dashboards

