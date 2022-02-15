Martha Jensen Joins Sauce Labs as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sauce Labs Inc., the leading provider of continuous testing and error reporting solutions, welcomes Martha Jensen as Chief People Officer (CPO) further strengthening the company’s Executive Team. Martha will lead HR and People Strategy with a focus on scaling operations and culture.

Martha joins Sauce Labs from Ivalua, a SaaS-based platform for Spend management, where she established HR operations and People strategy. Prior to Ivalua, Martha worked at Facebook as a strategic advisor to the Data Center Leadership team on all People and Culture related matters. During her career, Martha has worked for leading technology companies including Symantec, Aruba Networks, HP, VMware and IBM, with specialist roles in education, change management and organizational development, as well as leading complex and global HR functions.

“The workforce experiment of the last two years has irrevocably changed how HR leaders need to address engagement, talent acquisition and culture,” said Martha Jensen, Chief People Officer at Sauce Labs. “Sauce Labs has embraced a global culture of diversity, inclusion and continuous improvement, and strives to give employees a positive life balance. My goal is to enable Sauce Labs with the People operations and strategies needed to continue to deliver a healthy and balanced experience for employees around the world, so they can focus on delivering the best work of their career.”

“I am delighted to welcome Martha Jensen to Sauce Labs as our Chief People Officer,” said Aled Miles, CEO at Sauce Labs. “Martha shares a passion for enabling empowerment and continuous improvement across our organization. She will continue to build our solid foundation and give everyone at Sauce Labs the tools they need to be successful as we scale the business for accelerated growth.”

An Air Force veteran, Martha started her career in the military as an Intelligence Analyst in the U.S. Air Force, working in the intelligence community in Europe. Martha holds a BA in Political Science and Economics and an MA in Education (Instructional Design) from San Jose State University, and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Southern California. Martha is based at the Company’s HQ in San Francisco.

