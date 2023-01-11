Marstone Appoints Mendon Capital President Anton V. Schutz to Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—Marstone, Inc., a leading digital wealth technology firm, today announced it is expanding its Board of Directors with the addition of Anton V. Schutz, founder and president of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. Schutz was elected to Marstone’s Board in January 2023.

“We are elated to welcome another proven financial leader to Marstone’s Board,” said Margaret J. Hartigan, Co-founder and CEO of Marstone. “As we enter the next phase of growth at Marstone, our Board and advisors continue to play an integral role as we remain focused on meeting the ever-changing needs of RIAs, community banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions.”

Schutz brings nearly four decades of experience in the Investment and Risk Management industry, specializing in investment and portfolio management. He founded Mendon Capital in 1996 with a long/short and event-driven investment approach created uniquely for the financial services sector. Previously, Schutz spent ten years at Chase Manhattan Bank, where he focused on structured derivatives and alternative funds.

Schutz joins fellow financial industry leaders who believe strongly in Marstone’s solutions for financial wellness and inclusion, as well as the commercial opportunities of the technology such as customer acquisition, retention, and operational efficiencies. In addition to Margaret, Marstone’s Board includes:

Peter Kraus: Chairman and CEO, Aperture Investors

Kristen Dickey: Former Managing Director, BlackRock

Michael Rafferty: CEO, Rafferty Holdings, LLC

Richard Wastcoat: Former Managing Director, Fidelity International

Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO, Amerant Bank

“I’m honored to join the Board of Marstone, which stands out in the financial technology industry with its visionary goal of creating meaningful digital engagement for institutions that wouldn’t otherwise exist,” said Schutz. “While other fintech upstarts have tried to fill these gaps within the banking industry with superficial widgets, Marstone has diligently spent years creating the key integrations that financial institutions require to adopt the technology to meet customers’ evolving digital wealth and financial planning needs.”

Schutz is also Chairman, CEO and a founder of Mendon Venture Partners, which invests in innovative technology companies that mainly serve US banks. Mendon Venture Partners is an investor in Marstone. He currently serves on the Board of Equitus Corporation and has served on the Boards of Bank of the Carolinas as well as Professional Bank.

About Marstone

Marstone is a leading digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by Marstone™, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.

As a proven and trusted technology partner, Marstone has comprehensive integrations with custodians including Pershing, core banking platforms including Fiserv, account aggregation platforms, and investment managers. These integrations, in addition to Marstone’s partnerships with globally recognized foundations including the World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and leadership participation in the Milken Institute’s FinTech Advisory Committee, provide organizations the opportunity to deploy a technology that will help future-proof their businesses as consumer expectations for digital wealth management evolve.

Contacts

Media Contact

Kate Gundry



marstone@pluckpr.com

617-797-5174