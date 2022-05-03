Marsha Hyslop joins Catapult Health as its Chief Clinical Officer

New executive position demonstrates Catapult’s commitment to high quality clinical care.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Catapult Health CEO, David Michel, announced today that Marsha Hyslop, RN, MBA, has joined the company as its Chief Clinical Officer.

“I’m so excited about leading Catapult’s clinical team of highly-skilled healthcare professionals,” said Ms. Hyslop. “Catapult’s VirtualCheckup® solution and the great work being done by its nurse practitioners already have such a strong reputation among payors and self-insured employers. It is an honor to join Catapult’s high-performance caring culture.”

“With the introduction of the VirtualCheckup®, Catapult has onboarded dozens of enterprise-level employers over the past year, including many Fortune 500 brands,” said Michel. “Marsha’s love of clinical innovation, her people leadership acumen, and her commitment to high quality patient care are exactly what we need to navigate and propel the growth we are experiencing nationwide.”

About Marsha Hyslop

Marsha Hyslop is a performance-driven health care executive with in-depth clinical experience and expertise. Marsha thrives in rapidly growing, technology-driven health care environments, and she has a keen ability to identify, develop and implement clinical initiatives and business opportunities to support organizational objectives. Marsha also has a steadfast commitment to promoting high-quality clinical outcomes, and she enjoys growing and fostering meaningful partnerships with internal and external, corporate and health plan partners. Prior to joining Catapult Health, Marsha was the Chief Clinical Officer of 2nd MD for 7 years where she contributed significantly to the quality, scale, and growth of the organization.

About Catapult Health

Catapult Health is transforming the delivery of preventive and primary care through its VirtualCheckup®, a fully integrated digital solution available through employers and health plans nationwide. The VirtualCheckup® provides a safe, convenient way to offer the annual wellness exam through three main testing options: a home kit, worksite health event, or via a local lab provider. Once testing is completed, participants meet with a board-certified Catapult Health nurse practitioner to review results and create an action plan. The nurse practitioner then connects the participant to employer-sponsored health programs and a primary care provider to continue care to ultimately improve their health. Catapult Health currently serves over 2 million lives associated with 3,500 employers in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.CatapultHealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Lee Dukes



Catapult Health



214-906-7035



Lee.Dukes@CatapultHealth.com