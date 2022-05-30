Marriott International Partners with Ant Group to Enhance Digital Operations in China

Alipay members can sign up for the Marriot Bonvoy Rewards Program to experience exclusive benefits

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marriott International has signed a partnership agreement with Ant Group to enhance its digital operations in the Chinese market by providing Alipay members with various benefits when they sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Rewards Program, Marriott’s signature loyalty program. Marriott International will deliver more membership benefits with upgrades on products and services to further improve the consumer experience under its strong brand portfolio.

The partnership with Alipay, the leading digital open platform under Ant Group, will further expand the potential for Marriott International to serve more customers in China. This is in addition to the more than 10 million newly-enrolled members the company has gained through various channels since 2017, including its official flagship storefront in partnership with Fliggy, as well as various consumer partnerships with Alibaba Group and Ant Group. The partnership also presents more opportunities for the tourism industry to embrace digital transformation in its operations.

“Marriott International has a long history in China, and with more than 450 operating hotels across 23 brands in Greater China, we are committed to catering to the needs and preferences of all our guests,” said Mr. Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “Our diverse brand portfolio offers further opportunities for innovative collaborations with Ant Group. To support the recovery of the travel industry, we are looking to offer exclusive travel experiences for high-net-worth members using Alipay.”

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Marriott International, to enhance its digital operations and provide Alipay users with improved benefits,” said Kelly Li, General Manager overseeing user operations at Alipay and Vice President of Ant Group. “Marriott International operates with a strong brand portfolio and connects us with a diverse range of clients with its award-winning Marriott Bonvoy Rewards Program. Following this partnership, we look forward to working with more partners and providing more comprehensive and exclusive experiences to Alipay users.”

“We studied what Chinese consumers want, and partnered with Ant Group to provide a new way of enjoying our Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program,” said Ms. Julie Purser, Vice President, Marketing, Loyalty & Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “With this development, we hope to keep up with digital marketing trends in China. We are excited to offer travelers more ways to follow their passion and experience unforgettable journeys.”

From May 24, 2022 to March 31, 2023, qualified Alipay members can sign up for a Marriott Bonvoy membership through the app and enjoy different levels of benefits. They can collect a special digital coupon (worth 30 RMB) for afternoon tea at Marriott International hotels and join a lucky draw to enjoy afternoon tea by spending 1 RMB at Marriott International.

From May 24, 2022 to June 24, 2022, new members can enjoy breakfast by spending only 1 RMB at selected Marriott International hotels in various cities, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Sanya. Through Marriott International’s company-wide ‘Commitment to Clean’ policy, the company is committed to meeting local hygiene and safety guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all guests.

Looking ahead, Marriott International will continue to deepen its partnership with Alibaba Group and Ant Group to bring more inspirations for travelers with exclusive membership benefits.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Ant Group

Ant Group aims to create the infrastructure and platform to support the digital transformation of the service industry. It strives to enable all consumers and small and micro businesses to have equal access to financial and other services that are inclusive, green and sustainable. For more information, please visit our website at www.antgroup.com or follow us on Twitter @AntGroup.

Contacts

Media Contact

Marriott International



Jessica Zhou



Email: jessica.zhou@marriott.com

Ant Group



Bell Wang



Email: yixing.wl@antgroup.com