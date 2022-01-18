Marqeta Announces Sunaina Lobo as Chief Human Resources Officer

Former Navis, Cisco, SVB and ANZ Bank leader brings a wealth of human resources experience to Marqeta, where she will lead the People and Culture function globally to support Marqeta’s growth and company culture.

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced the addition of Chief Human Resources Officer, Sunaina (Suni) Lobo as a key member of its executive team. Suni will be responsible for leading all areas of Marqeta’s People, Places and Culture function globally.

“Suni brings decades of experience leading best-in-class People teams to Marqeta. She has led transformative growth for global teams, focusing on building innovative and inclusive cultures and will be an invaluable asset to Marqeta and our growth,” said Jason Gardner, Founder and CEO of Marqeta. “As we continue to mature as a company, Suni will have the skillset and leadership experience required to build, retain and grow an exceptional team and implement people-first processes that support our strong company culture.”

Suni comes to Marqeta from Navis, where she held the Chief People Officer role, supporting employees in 24 countries and ahead of the successful sale of the company in 2021. Prior to Navis, Suni lived around the globe and held a number of people and business leadership positions at SVB Financial Services, Cisco Systems, and ANZ Bank in the US, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, London, and China.

Marqeta is welcoming Suni to its executive team at a time of rapid growth for its workforce in 2021 and plans to grow in 2022. Marqeta’s headquarters are based in Oakland, with additional offices in Europe and Australia, and plans to expand further globally in 2022. Marqeta’s workplace culture is gaining recognition, being named one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2022 and one of Inc.’s Best Led Companies and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the World in 2021.

“I’m thrilled to join Marqeta, especially when I see the acclaim its culture has already received and think of the possibilities in front of us to connect Marqeta’s story and culture with even more people and motivate people to do the best work of their lives,” said Sunaina Lobo, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Marqeta is experiencing a transformative period of growth, built on a celebrated legacy of innovation in payments. As Marqeta expands its footprint globally, I am excited about bringing my experience to the company in building high performing teams and communities, with a strong emphasis on inclusion and creating a sense of innovation, purpose and belonging.”

