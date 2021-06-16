Home Business Wire Marqeta Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional...
Business Wire

Marqeta Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

di Business Wire

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their option to purchase from Marqeta an additional 6,818,181 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The sale of these additional shares of Class A common stock closed earlier today, following the closing on June 11, 2021 of the sale of 45,454,546 shares of Marqeta’s Class A common stock. As a result, Marqeta has received total gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $1.41 billion.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, Barclays, William Blair and KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as book-running managers. Nomura, HSBC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or email at Prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta’s open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 36 countries globally.

Contacts

James Robinson

jrobinson@marqeta.com

