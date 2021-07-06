Marpai Health Deepens Leadership Bench With Industry Veteran

Pamela Burns Appointed as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marpai Health, a SMART health plan services company providing AI-powered third-party administration to self-insured employers, announced today the appointment of Pamela Burns as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. Ms. Burns will be focused on building Marpai’s brand with national Brokers and Consultants, Unions, Associations, Tribal, Public Sector, and School Districts. Her appointment is effective July 1, 2021.

Ms. Burns brings over 30 years of industry experience in the self-funded healthcare space. Prior to joining Marpai, Ms. Burns, Vice President of Business Development at Valenz, focused on growing Valenz’s presence in the self-funded market. With a background in PPOs, cost containment and TPAs, Ms. Burns’ prior experience in developing distribution channels will support the growth of Marpai Health’s portfolio of services to support self-funded employers on a national basis.

“We are excited to welcome Pamela to Marpai Health’s leadership team,” stated Edmundo Gonzalez, CEO of Marpai Health. “Pamela’s experience in the self-insured industry and the relationships she has in this market will enable her to strengthen our brand with key audiences and establish a leading presence for Marpai Health and the SMART Health Plan Services System.”

