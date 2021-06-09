Marks & Spencer Selects Medallia and KPMG in the UK to Launch Global Voice of the Customer Programme

Working together to support Marks & Spencer in end-to-end customer experience transformation

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, and KPMG in the UK, today announced that they have been selected to deliver Marks & Spencer’s new Voice of the Customer Programme across its UK and International business.

Powered by Medallia’s technology and delivered by KPMG in the UK’s customer consulting team, the programme will bring together all of Marks & Spencer’s global data sources within one platform. This can provide a live, connected view of the customer experience across the retailer’s operations for the first time and support its business transformation and help use data to drive decision making across its business. The programme will go live this quarter with a contract lasting four years.

Katie Bickerstaffe, Chief Operating Officer at Marks & Spencer, said, “The last year has shown how vitally important it is for businesses to be able to stay in tune with their customers in order to rapidly respond and adapt to changes in behaviours and shopping habits. Working together with KPMG in the UK and Medallia will give us rich insights from across our customer base and channels like we have never had before, enabling us to offer the services and experiences our customers are looking for across our stores and M&S.com, supporting our transformation and ensuring we emerge stronger from the pandemic.”

Medallia’s experience management platform will be deployed across Marks and Spencer’s stores and websites as well as its global contact centres, where it will also integrate with its existing CRM system and social media channels. KPMG in the UK will combine the insights from this platform with its retail and CX best practices to focus on driving ongoing business change, operationally and strategically.

Tim Knight, Partner for KPMG in the UK Customer Advisory, said, “For most businesses, the voice of the customer is barely heard. Expensive traditional programmes fixate on metrics, surveys and dashboards, seldom with credible business results or returns. By combining KPMG’s UK member firm business expertise with the power of the Medallia platform, we are enabling clients like M&S to connect customers to impactful decisions, better experiences and faster digital transformation.”

Medallia and KPMG in the UK are also announcing today a strengthening of their existing alliance to bring the full suite of Medallia tools to their jointly developed customer experience solutions. This will further help clients to optimise their digital transformation and bring their own customers to the heart of their business.

“As a leading global retailer, Marks & Spencer recognises the changes in the market and is acting now to better engage its diverse customer base,” said Leslie Stretch, Chief Executive Officer for Medallia. “Working with KPMG in the UK, we will help enable our joint customers globally, like Marks & Spencer, to connect insight to real business impact.”

About KPMG

KPMG LLP, a UK limited liability partnership, operates from 21 offices across the UK with approximately 16,000 partners and staff. The UK firm recorded a revenue of £2.3 billion in the year ended 30 September 2020.

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Legal, Tax and Advisory services. It operates in 147 countries and territories and has more than 219,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Austin DeArman



press@medallia.com

+1 (202)-341-9181

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass



ir@medallia.com