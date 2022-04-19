Home Business Wire Markforged Sets Reporting Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Markforged Sets Reporting Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

Participants may access the earnings press release, related materials and the audio webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.markforged.com/.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-300-8521, or 1-412-317-6026 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website and telephonically through May 26, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 10165836.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

