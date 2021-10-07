Marketplacer Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Report recognizes Marketplacer’s seller management capabilities, partnership approach, and fit for innovative brands.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Marketplacer, a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to easily build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, announced today that they have been named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. October 2021 report, The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2021. This independent international review by leading Forrester analysts evaluated 14 vendors based on a range of criteria including current product offering, strategy and market presence.

Marketplacer was among the select companies invited to participate in the Forrester Wave evaluation. Marketplacer earned a differentiated rating in the vision, physical product category, seller management, and pricing and fee schedule criteria. According to the report, a Marketplacer reference said they “…appreciate the partnership in developing the marketplace’s value proposition as well as the ease of managing the marketplace itself.”

Additional Marketplacer highlights include:

“Offers a strong physical product catalog and seller management capabilities. Marketplacer brings its third-party sellers together in the M Connect network that provides operators a convenient way to find sellers. Its catalog is optimized for physical goods and can be extended to integrate with gift cards.”

“Is the best fit for innovative brands monetizing their communities. Marketplacer offers an all-inclusive solution for selling atoms (defined as “an SKU/human-delivered service business. To engage business buyers, firms need to offer buyer-facing tools that resemble e-procurement as well as tools for sellers that optimize their business through your marketplace”). It provides a modular architecture that allows it to be run headless. Marketplacer found success in Australia and recently made a go-to-market push in North America.”

“We are honored to be included in this independent report and believe that being named a leader in a Forrester Wave report is testament to the completeness of our solution and our vision for our customers,” said Jason Wyatt, Founder, Marketplacer. “Implementing a marketplace strategy is the next big thing to drive real commerce growth and innovation for retailers, brands, b2b and the solutions providers that serve them. It is a game changer for living in a covid world and will supercharge the customer experience. This recognition helps to further introduce us to the global market in a way that showcases our extremely successful APAC business and the headway we’re making as we expand into the U.S.”

The report is available for download, compliments of Marketplacer: https://marketplacer.com/forrester-new-wave-leader

October 21st Webinar: Third-party Marketplaces: State of the Industry and what’s next for 2022

Join us Thursday, October 21st at 3:30 p.m. ET for an open event hosted by Marketplacer’s Lindsay Moore, with Marketplacer’s Co-Founder, Jason Wyatt and our guest Joe Cicman, Senior Analyst, Forrester, a widely recognized and respected expert on eCommerce strategies, for a discussion about the state of third-party marketplaces. In this session we’ll review major moments in third-party marketplace development, look at expected market shifts and top vertical applications in 2022 and beyond, and what businesses should consider when looking to add a third-party marketplace to their ecommerce stack.

You’ll also hear from Justin Hillberg, founder of SurfStitch, an outdoor lifestyle brand, and how they took their ecommerce business and integrated a third-party marketplace layer to increase sales, customer experience, and seller partnerships. Justin will walk through the steps they took, technology involved, lessons learned, and how the outcomes continue to drive and influence their business strategies.

Register here: https://app.livestorm.co/marketplacer/industry-forecast-third-party-marketplaces-in-review-us

About Marketplacer

Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build a successful and scalable online marketplace, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped build and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.

Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for the creation of online eCommerce solutions and business transformations of companies around the world. Visit www.marketplacer.com for more information.

