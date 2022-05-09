Marketplacer Announces Two Executive Appointments as it Expands Globally

Doug McIver Joins as Chief Product Officer and Tal Rotbart Joins as Chief Technology Officer

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commerce–Marketplacer, a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to easily build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale has continued its investment in executive talent with two new C-level appointments. Doug McIver joins as Chief Product Officer and Tal Rotbart as Chief Technology Officer.





Doug McIver joins Marketplacer as Chief Product Officer, based out of Los Angeles. McIver has spent the past two decades driving the product development of innovative commerce solutions at software companies including ProfitLogic, Magento, eBay, Oracle and Adobe. His experience ranges from early stage startups to enterprise companies. He joins Marketplacer from his most recent position at Adobe where he had a successful 12 year run which saw the company go through numerous transitions including acquisitions by both eBay and subsequently Adobe. Most recently McIver was in charge of Adobe’s growth strategy, focusing on their Experience Cloud growth and commercial field teams.

In the newly-created role of Chief Product Officer, McIver will be responsible for continuing to develop Marketplacer’s platform capabilities and supporting the growth of newer markets including North America. He will focus on developing the product strategy and roadmap to drive innovation and address the needs of both current and prospective customers.

“Marketplaces are the next frontier in commerce and I am excited to join this outstanding team that is leading the way for retailers, brands, and other vendors to take advantage of this opportunity. The combination of experience, talent, and our partner network at Marketplacer creates a unique situation to help our customers’ businesses,” said McIver. “It’s never been a better time for companies to explore growing their revenues by extending their product ranges and supplier networks with a marketplace strategy.”

“Marketplacer’s technology needs have grown exponentially along with our customer base and we continue to be hyper-focused on innovation and growth and are bringing an aggressive vision to life fueled with stellar talent,” said Jason Wyatt, Founder, Marketplacer. “Doug has a killer track record leading product innovation, and high-performing teams, at the industry’s most well-known companies. He’s the perfect fit to fill the newly created role of Chief Product Officer. In conjunction with Tal, as our new global CTO who also brings exceptional interpersonal and management skill and the technical knowledge and expertise to run a leading-edge technology organization, we are well positioned for explosive global growth.”

Tal Rotbart will be joining the company’s headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, and will be responsible for forging the ongoing technology direction and development of the Marketplacer platform, including reinforcing its engineering, infrastructure and cybersecurity. In addition, he will focus on supporting the international partner network as Marketplacer continues its expansion in North America.

He is a seasoned software architect, engineer and strategist with extensive experience scaling technology organizations for dynamic, fast growth. He joins Marketplacer with more than 25 years’ experience in the IT industry and was most recently Chief Technology Officer at PageUp. In this role, he owned all aspects of product strategy and management, development, usability, quality, security and operations.

Rotbart said, “Marketplacer has a really exciting vision, a people and customer-obsessed focused culture and an inspiring leadership team aiming to bring growth to every ecommerce business on the planet. I’m looking forward to working with the team, our customers and industry partners to further accelerate our product development and to ensure we have a north star focused on our customers’ needs and that together we can seamlessly innovate to deliver and make the most of every opportunity.”

About Marketplacer

Marketplacer is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build a successful and scalable online marketplace, at speed. To date, Marketplacer has helped build and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension, through to consolidating markets and rolling out modern revenue models such as recurring memberships that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory.

Born and bred from the award-winning BikeExchange, the biggest online marketplace for anything and everything bike, founders Jason Wyatt and Sam Salter saw the opportunity to license the online software platform and apply it to new marketplaces. Marketplacer is responsible for powering the business transformations of companies around the world. Visit www.marketplacer.com for more information.

Contacts

Radix Collective for Marketplacer



Nicole Jordan



nicole@radixcollective.com

310-988-9157