Marketing Data Integration Solution from Adverity, Now an SAP Endorsed App, Available on SAP® Store

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adverity, the leading data integration platform for marketing, sales, and e-commerce teams, announced today that its Marketing Data Integration solution is now an SAP-endorsed app, available for online purchase on SAP® Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

Alexander Igelsböck, CEO at Adverity, commented: “For our solution to be recognized as an SAP Endorsed App is a huge achievement that clearly demonstrates the enormous value Adverity has for SAP customers. As marketing evolves, the need for data-driven marketing decisions that drive performance is becoming ever more acute, and automated data integration is a crucial step in businesses becoming more analytically and data mature.”

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmarks results. Adverity’s solution integrates with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) using SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud, allowing businesses to harmonize their data and then push it into the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise,” said Tom Roberts, Senior Vice President of Partner Solution Success at SAP. “We applaud Adverity on achieving endorsed app status for their solution. Partners like Adverity are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers – quickly, easily, and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP.”

Adverity’s Data Integration solution for marketers is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 1,800 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

ABOUT ADVERITY

Adverity is a leading intelligent data and analytics platform that enables businesses to make insights-driven decisions, faster and easier. Used by marketing, sales, and eCommerce teams around the world, Adverity transforms siloed data into actionable insights, reducing the complexity in demonstrating marketing effectiveness and return on investment across multiple channels.

By automating data integration from hundreds of sources and working seamlessly with your existing tech stack, Adverity’s flexible end-to-end platform delivers a single view of marketing and sales performance across your entire business. The platform’s powerful data visualizations and proactive analytics reveals tangible next steps and uncovers real-time opportunities for improving performance and driving growth. Adverity is headquartered in Vienna, with offices in London and New York. Learn more at adverity.com.

