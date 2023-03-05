<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MarketAxess to Participate in the 44th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Chris Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 44th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 6, 2023 at 4:35 p.m. ET.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https://investor.marketaxess.com/events-and-presentations.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter @MarketAxess.

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Stephen Davidson
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

+1 212 813 6313

sdavidson2@marketaxess.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Marisha Mistry
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

+1 917 267 1232

mmistry@marketaxess.com

William McBride
RF | Binder

+1 917 239 6726

