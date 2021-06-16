Markerr Raises $5 Million Series A

Round led by RET Ventures to Accelerate Markerr’s Development of Comprehensive Data & Insights Platform for CRE Investors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Markerr, an analytics platform providing unique insights about people, jobs, spending and economic trends tied to any location, announced today that it closed a $5 million Series A fundraise, led by RET Ventures. The round was joined by leading technology investors including Continental Realty Corporation, Twin Shores Capital, led by investor Matt Levin, Edward Norton, actor and investor, and Joe Lettween.





Markerr’s timely, granular analysis of income, demographics, employment and hiring gives real estate investors a robust picture of properties and sub-markets, unavailable anywhere else. The Property Evaluation dashboard enables investors to quickly assess key demand drivers including population growth, per capita income, and hiring by company and salary, and compare to block group, submarket and MSA benchmarks. With these insights, clients can understand the potential of any property, more accurately forecast rental rates and accelerate decision making.

“The real estate industry has the opportunity to achieve tremendous efficiencies and growth by incorporating actionable, real-time data into their workflow,” said Brian Lichtenberger, CEO and Founder of Markerr. “By leveraging technology to connect multiple datasets, data science and domain expertise, Markerr is building the central data and insights platform to power CRE decision-making.”

“For real estate professionals, deep market knowledge is essential to the decision-making process, and Markerr’s ability to leverage a wide range of alternative data sources enables it to outstrip existing data providers in gauging local employment, income and demographic trends,” said RET Ventures Partner Christopher Yip. “Even at this early stage, Markerr has already gained traction with some of the largest multifamily owners — including several RET Strategic Investors — underscoring the considerable value of its data analysis. We’re excited to work with Brian and the team to hone Markerr’s technology and enable a larger swath of real estate professionals to make more informed decisions.”

“Continental is always on the hunt for innovative ways to source and evaluate potential acquisition and development opportunities,” said JM Schapiro, CEO at Continental Realty Corporation. “Working with Markerr gives us a better understanding of critical measures like job and income growth, so we can create more accurate rental rate forecasts and find the best deals for our portfolio. My confidence in Markerr’s vision stems from CRC’s experience as their customer, and led to CRC joining this fundraising round. We look forward to working with them through the next phase of growth.”

Markerr’s insights are delivered via dashboards, complete datasets, and research reports. To learn more or request a demo, visit markerr.com.

About Markerr



Markerr is changing the way properties are evaluated by providing unique insights about the people, jobs, spending and economic trends tied to any location. Our data feeds, dashboards and reports are built from a network of proprietary sources, transformed with data science and domain expertise to surface the most meaningful analysis for a complete picture of opportunities. Investors turn to Markerr to inform the most successful capital allocation decisions. For more information, please visit www.markerr.com.

About RET Ventures



A leading real estate technology investment firm, RET Ventures is the first industry-backed early stage venture fund to strategically focus on helping build cutting-edge “rent tech” — technology for multifamily and single-family rental real estate. RET’s base of Strategic Investors includes some of the largest REITs and private real estate owner-operators and managers, who control approximately 2.4 million rental units. Through its deep expertise and connections within the industry, RET has created a unique real estate innovation ecosystem that delivers significant value to the companies it backs, providing them with access to thought leaders, development partners and ongoing guidance. For more information, please visit www.ret.vc.

