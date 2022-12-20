Mark43 appoints Robert Hughes as Chief Executive Officer

Technology veteran joins industry-leading provider of cloud-native records management system, computer-aided dispatch and analytics to public safety

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEO–Mark43 Co-founder and Chairman of the Board Scott Crouch announced today that Robert “Bob” Hughes has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective December 19, 2022 and will lead the next phase of growth for Mark43. Hughes has also been appointed to Mark43’s Board of Directors.

“Bob has a proven track record of scaling and transforming leading technology companies, building critical customer relationships and ensuring operational excellence,” said Scott Crouch, Mark43 Co-founder and Chairman of the Board. “Bringing a mission-driven focus, Bob is committed to delivering for public safety agencies who so desperately need better technology. His leadership will bring continued growth for Mark43.”

“I am thrilled to lead a company I have long admired and whose mission is so essential to the success of public safety agencies across the globe,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “First responders deserve reliable, resilient and modern technology, and we will continue to innovate and deliver for them.”

Hughes brings 30 years of senior management experience. He served as President of Everbridge and spent nearly two decades in leadership positions at Akamai Technologies, including as President and Executive Vice President.

As CEO of Mark43, he joins the leading cloud-native public safety technology company, which provides an intuitive and mobile-first records management system, computer-aided dispatch and analytics platform to more than 200 public safety agencies.

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering a modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platform, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 200 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. Mark43 provides the tools, resources, expertise, and security foundation that public safety needs today, tomorrow, and beyond. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.

