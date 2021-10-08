Mark Seng Joins Silicon Valley-based Enterprise AI Software Company Predii Inc. as Vice President of Business Development

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aftermarket–Predii Inc. announces long-term aftermarket executive Mark Seng joining the company’s executive team as Vice President of Business Development.

Effective October 1st, 2021, Mark Seng will be leading Predii’s Sales and Business Development, directly supporting the company’s upward growth trajectory.

Mark brings 36 years of global automotive aftermarket experience to the Predii team. After spending 23 years at parts manufacturer Federal-Mogul (now DRiV), he moved to the R.L. Polk Company as vice president of the aftermarket and commercial vehicle sales teams. Following Polk’s acquisition by IHS Markit, Seng became Global Aftermarket Practice Leader responsible for an international team focused on the development of product solutions aimed at the automotive aftermarket. Seng has been an industry leader in the development of aftermarket technology standards and a frequent speaker at industry events.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the Predii team. There is tremendous value in fully leveraging one’s data, and the Predii AI methodology is uniquely suited to drive value for automotive clients.” – Mark Seng

“Mark is the industry expert introducing data and analytics solutions to the Automotive market. We are thrilled to have him on our team.” – Tilak Kasturi, Founder & CEO Predii

Mr. Seng has been associated with Predii since November 2020, most recently as a member of the Advisory Board, before transitioning into a full-time role.

This latest addition to the Predii executive team reflects Predii’s strategic focus on growing its automotive presence as the industry shifts towards an increasingly connected and data-driven ecosystem. Predii has become a key data insights and analytics provider by leveraging its uniquely automotive-focused AI capabilities. Predii-powered solutions enable data-driven use cases and strategies for OEMs, parts manufacturers & distributors, and automotive service providers.

Predii is an Enterprise AI software company based in Palo Alto, CA and Pune, India. Its validated AI platform is purpose-built to extract predictive and prescriptive insights from unstructured textual, sensor, and procedural data in the automotive aftermarket and service business. Predii is processing 2+ billion historical repair jobs and billions of connected car events monthly. The company’s 8+ years automotive domain specific NLP and Machine Learning expertise enables industry leading companies to leverage previously unused data to increase aftersales revenue, drive product innovation, and support data-driven decision-making strategies.

