Mark Levinson Partners with Award-Winning Chefs for New Ambassador Program

Culinary program to debut with exclusive content series and contribution to the James Beard Foundation

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luxury audio brand Mark Levinson today announced the brand’s first-ever ambassador program, featuring four award-winning culinary experts. Top Chef alumni Chef Gregory Gourdet, Chef Tu David Phu, James Beard Award-Winning Chef Nina Compton, and world-renowned sommelier Tahiirah Habibi, will closely collaborate with Mark Levinson to deliver experiences that heighten the senses and unlock a deeper appreciation of sound.





Mark Levinson Reveals

Throughout the program, Mark Levinson will release four brand-new Mark Levinson Reveals episodes, each featuring a program ambassador paired with a local up-and-coming musical artist. The Mark Levinson Reveals episodes will dive into the connection between music and food and showcase how the two can combine to enhance and inspire one another. The episodes will focus on a deep exploration of culinary and musically inspired topics, including:

Chef Gregory Gourdet will be joined by local Portland producer, Eprom, to discuss the similarities between building a unique dish and creating experimental sound design

World-renowned sommelier Tahiirah Habibi will be joined by musical artist Jade Novah to explore the nuance behind sommeliers training their palette and musicians training their voice and ears

Chef Tu David Phu will sit down with musician Lara Sarkissian where they will talk about the different ways texture affects both food and music

Chef Nina Compton’s episode will take place in New Orleans alongside musical artist Robin Barnes, where they will focus on the role food and music plays in shaping New Orleans’ identity

The Mark Levinson Reveals episodes will begin airing on June 7, 2021 and run through September 20, 2021. Viewers can follow along @MarkLevinson on Instagram.

“Mark Levinson premium audio products reveal the layers and subtleties within great music – whether it’s the slightest breath an artist takes or a never heard before hidden harmony. Similarly, chefs and culinary experts are focused on creating surprising flavor profiles with similar depth and nuance,” said Bill Wyman, Vice President, Global Marketing at HARMAN. “Mark Levinson continues to raise the bar for high-end audio and we’re inspired by our culinary experts who are elevating their field and bringing the complementary power of food and music to life.”

Mark Levinson and The James Beard Foundation

Mark Levinson is also proud to announce a $25,000 donation to the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign, which provides critical resources to help independent restaurants build the capacity to come back stronger, more equitable, more sustainable, and more resilient. Mark Levinson believes in the healing power of food and music, and is honored to be able to give back to an industry that was so severely impacted during the pandemic. James Beard Award-Winning Chef Nina Compton will speak in-depth about the donation during her Mark Levinson Reveals episode, airing on August 2, 2021.

“The Mark Levinson brand is known for bringing true craftsmanship to transformative sound experiences, which as a chef is something I strive to bring to every dish and culinary experience I create,” said James Beard Award-Winning Chef Nina Compton. “I am so excited to collaborate with a brand that encourages people to live passionately and purposefully, whether that’s through music or food – or by giving back to places such as the James Beard Foundation that encourage others to do the same.”

Mark Levinson is focused on delivering experiences that heighten our senses, and help us live the extraordinary, every day. The first culinary episode featuring Chef Gregory Gourdet premieres today, June 7, 2021.

