Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Medicare Advantage and Stand-alone PDP Membership Trends

MCMURRAY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, assessed Medicare Advantage (MA) and Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) performance, market share and market penetration by state as of March 1, 2022. Total MA membership exceeded 29.4 million and Medicare stand-alone PDPs covered over 23.4 million members. Year-over-year MA plan enrollment grew by 8.5%, and PDPs experienced a membership decrease of -3.4%.

The top ten carriers covered almost 80% of all MA enrollees, with UnitedHealth remaining the market share leader.

Texas experienced the most sizeable year-over-year increase of over 172,000 MA members.

Stand-alone PDPs continued to see a significant decrease of approximately 824,000 enrollees between March 1, 2021 and March 1, 2022.

CVS, Centene, UnitedHealth, Humana and Cigna were the top five companies that dominate 88.5% of the PDP market.

Many companies conduct their post-OEP (Open Enrollment Period) competitive assessments by using tools such as Mark Farrah Associates' (MFA) Medicare Business Online™ and Health Coverage Portal™ to evaluate any changes in their market standings.

