Mark Dressler, Calix EVP of Global Sales, Named CRO of the Year for Transforming Sales Into a Powerful Cloud and Software Engine While Growing Annual Revenue More Than 20 Percent Three Years in a Row

The Selling Power CRO of the Year Award recognizes Dressler’s critical contributions to the Calix transformation—growing the sales team 400 percent, building teams with new skills and competencies, maintaining a customer-centric culture, and aligning Calix to help its customers transform society one community at a time

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that Mark Dressler, executive vice president of global sales, was named CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) of the Year by Selling Power and CRO Collective. Dressler was recognized with Selling Power’s highest honor at the Sales 3.0 Conference in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on December 8, 2022. Dressler joined Calix in 2005 and has been the leader of global sales since 2018. Over the past four years, he has grown the Calix sales team by 400 percent while maintaining a cohesive, customer-first culture. At the same time, Dressler has built teams with entirely new competencies to sell software, cloud solutions, and customer success services. A critical part of Dressler’s role is to help align the Calix team to ensure that everyone puts the success of customers first. Under his leadership, Calix has experienced robust revenue growth for three years in a row. For 2022, revenue is projected to grow another 27 percent year-over-year. More importantly, the award recognizes Dressler and the Calix teams’ commitment to helping customers close the digital divide and fundamentally transform their communities.

“It’s an honor to receive this award from Selling Power,” said Dressler. “We all know that folks in sales love to win, and I’m proud that the Calix sales team is so successful. What makes me even prouder, however, is that, with each sale, we’re not just winning deals. We’re building partnerships and enabling our customers to make a positive difference in the lives of every broadband subscriber they serve—whether a business, residence, or an entire community. This is an exciting time to be in the broadband industry. We are enjoying extraordinary growth and we are capitalizing on many opportunities. It is a privilege to be part of a company and a team that is changing lives for the better and changing communities for generations to come.”

“I’m thrilled to see Mark receive this honor,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “He has an outstanding track record of building teams that enable customer growth, and, in turn, growth for Calix. His success speaks for itself quarter after quarter. Mark understands that success starts with great people, and he ensures that his leaders recruit great talent. He also works tirelessly to align new team members with our purpose—enabling even the smallest broadband service provider to transform their communities while crushing the giants. Mark is also a caring leader. He puts tremendous effort into helping each team member succeed. Thanks to leaders like Mark, Calix continues to receive awards from organizations such as Comparably and market-leading ratings from Glassdoor. This is a well-deserved win for Mark and his entire team.”

The third quarter of 2022 was the largest hiring quarter in Calix history. Calix embraces a work-from-anywhere culture and, in 2023, will dramatically expand its teams across geographies and functions. Visit Calix Careers to learn how to join the award-winning Calix team.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)—Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission: To enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

