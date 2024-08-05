Marin Software Responds to Google Antitrust Ruling

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, acknowledges the recent landmark ruling by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in the United States v. Google LLC antitrust case. The Court determined that Google holds a monopoly in the general search services market and has used exclusive agreements to maintain its dominant position, thereby stifling competition.





“This ruling highlights the critical need for independent and unbiased marketing technology solutions,” said Christopher Lien, CEO of Marin Software. “As a publisher-agnostic platform, Marin Software is dedicated to providing marketers with the tools they need to manage, report, and optimize their campaigns across all major channels without the constraints imposed by monopolistic practices.”

Marin Software’s platform offers a unified interface to integrate and analyze data from Google, Amazon, Meta, LinkedIn, and other sources. This enables marketers to make informed decisions based on a holistic view of their performance data. Our advanced AI-powered tools and customizable features enable agencies and brands to optimize their marketing efforts efficiently and effectively.

Marin Software is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower marketers to achieve better ROI and greater transparency in their digital marketing activities. “We believe that competition fosters innovation and ultimately benefits consumers,” added Chris Lien. “Marin Software will continue to champion this belief by providing robust and independent marketing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

For more information about the ruling and Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com/blog.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to integrate, align, and amplify their digital advertising spend across the web and mobile devices. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and e-commerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Contacts

Wesley MacLaggan



Marketing, Marin Software



(707) 654-3338



press@marinsoftware.com