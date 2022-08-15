Home Business Wire Marin Software Named a Strong Performer in B2B Advertising Solutions by Independent...
Marin Software Named a Strong Performer in B2B Advertising Solutions by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, announced today that it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Research, Inc. August 2022 report, The Forrester Wave B2B Advertising Solutions, Q3 2022.

The report evaluated 14 B2B Advertising Solutions providers based on 28 criteria across their current offerings, strategies, and market presence. Marin Software received the top score in the B2B performance reporting criterion and also received the highest possible score in the execution roadmap and market approach criteria.

According to the report, “Marin Software’s execution roadmap and market approach are superior and include the innovative use of audience data to enable a variety of B2B advertising use cases from e-commerce to ABM… Ad-level, performance-level, and ROI-level reporting are also superior.”

“We are proud to be named as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave B2B Advertising Solutions report,” said Chris Lien, CEO, Marin Software. “We are committed to delivering B2B advertisers with the best solutions for analyzing, automating, and optimizing their marketing campaigns and we are thrilled to be recognized in the report.”

The self-serve MarinOne platform unifies industry leading optimization tools with flexible reporting to help advertisers maximize the impact and reach of their digital marketing investment across paid search, social, and ecommerce channels.

Marin has been helping advertisers advance their digital advertising campaigns for over 15 years and has managed over $40 billion in advertising spend for some of the world’s top brands.

Access The Forrester Wave: B2B Advertising Solutions, Q3 2022 here.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Wesley MacLaggan

Marketing, Marin Software

(415) 399-2580

press@marinsoftware.com

