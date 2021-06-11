Home Business Wire Marchex to Participate in the Northland Customer Engagement SaaS Conference
Business Wire

Marchex to Participate in the Northland Customer Engagement SaaS Conference

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading provider of conversational analytics and solutions that connects the voice of the customer to your business, announced today that members of the Marchex management team will participate in the following conference:

2021 Northland Capital Markets Customer Engagement SaaS Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 16th

Presentation Time: 10:30am PT, Fireside Chat

The live audio webcast of the Marchex presentation will be available by visiting the Event Calendar in the Investor Relations section of the Marchex website (http://investors.marchex.com/event-calendar). An archived version of the webcast will be available four hours after the completion of the presentation.

About Marchex

Marchex understands the best customers are those who call your company – they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.

Contacts

Marchex, Inc.

Investor Relations

Trevor Caldwell, 206-331-3600

ir@marchex.com

