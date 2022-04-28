MapleStory Celebrates Its 17th Anniversary With an Inspired Trip to the Blooming Forest of Arcana

Anniversary Update Boasts A Bounty of Events to Play and Rewards to Earn!

The MapleStory story is one of longevity in a time when games come to market in a flash – and are gone just as fast. Launched globally in 2005, the unique 2D side-scrolling MMORPG with an aggressively cute game style, earned MapleStory legions of fans, known as Maplers, and a player base that longs for a hit of nostalgia. Now, in its seventeenth year, MapleStory continues to grow, offering new, exciting challenges and rewarding adventures to Maplers of all ages.

And, to celebrate MapleStory’s 17th Anniversary, the spirits have brought special events to the Blooming Forest! Maplers can earn Blooming Coins from various activities during the events, which can then be used at the Blooming Communal Coin Shop and the Blooming Personal Coin Shop for valuable enhancement and cosmetic items.

There are many ways for Maplers to spend quality time in the Arcana forest by participating in themed events and missions, including:

Blossoming Flowers (April 27 to June 14): Help the Blooming Flowers in Blooming Forest by giving them sunshine and obtaining rewards and Blooming Skill Points each time they bloom! Blooming Skill Points can be used to enhance Maplers’ passive stats.

(April 27 to June 14): Help the Blooming Flowers in Blooming Forest by giving them sunshine and obtaining rewards and Blooming Skill Points each time they bloom! Blooming Skill Points can be used to enhance Maplers’ passive stats. Floral Blessing (April 27 to June 14): Scatter flower seeds so beautiful flowers can bloom everywhere in spring. When accepting the quest, Maplers will acquire the Floral Blessing Skill, which will provide perks and bonuses. Strengthen Floral Blessing Skill by leveling it up and, in turn, it will provide Maplers with additional Blooming Coins.

(April 27 to June 14): Scatter flower seeds so beautiful flowers can bloom everywhere in spring. When accepting the quest, Maplers will acquire the Floral Blessing Skill, which will provide perks and bonuses. Strengthen Floral Blessing Skill by leveling it up and, in turn, it will provide Maplers with additional Blooming Coins. Blooming Race (April 27 to May 24): Charge through the map, avoiding various obstacles over five stages of the race, earning Blooming Coins based on the last stage cleared.

(April 27 to May 24): Charge through the map, avoiding various obstacles over five stages of the race, earning Blooming Coins based on the last stage cleared. Legion Gardening (April 27 to June 14): Give a helping hand and remove weeds for the flowers of the Blooming Forest to blossom! Players with Legion level over 500 (cumulative total of all of your character’s levels) will continue removing weeds regardless of login status.

(April 27 to June 14): Give a helping hand and remove weeds for the flowers of the Blooming Forest to blossom! Players with Legion level over 500 (cumulative total of all of your character’s levels) will continue removing weeds regardless of login status. Blooming Moment (April 27 to June 14): The sunlight and wind of Blooming Forest are very special! Enter Blooming Forest Meadow map every 30-minute mark of each hour to receive either Warm Spring Sunlight or Cool Spring Wind buff. Cool Spring Wind will be active every odd-number hours, while Warm Spring Sunlight will be active every even-number hours. Warm Spring Sunlight and Cool Spring Wind buffs will stack with other similar buff effects. Warm Spring Sunlight : Grants EXP +15% for 30 minutes Cool Spring Wind : Grants STR/DEX/INT/LUK +15, Weapon ATT / Magic ATT +15, Enemy Defense Ignored +15%, Boss Damage +15%, MaxHP/MaxMP +1,500 for 30 minutes

(April 27 to June 14): The sunlight and wind of Blooming Forest are very special! Enter Blooming Forest Meadow map every 30-minute mark of each hour to receive either or buff. Cool Spring Wind will be active every odd-number hours, while Warm Spring Sunlight will be active every even-number hours. Warm Spring Sunlight and Cool Spring Wind buffs will stack with other similar buff effects.

Don’t leave the gardens of the Arcana forest untended! Heaps of fun and bountiful rewards await MapleStory players in the Blooming Forest.

MapleStory is one of the largest and most active free-to-play, side-scrolling MMORPGs with over 13 million registered players from its Global services alone out of a total seven MapleStory services around the world. First released in North America in May 2005, the game continues to grow and evolve alongside its passionate community since launching over 17 years ago. There have been over 274 million characters created to date, which would make MapleStory’s Maple World the 4th highest populated country in the world.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

