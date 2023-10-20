MAOR INVESTMENTS Announces the Closing of Its Second Fund at $180M, 1.8x the Size of MAOR I

LUXEMBOURG & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAOR INVESTMENTS, a Luxembourg-based venture capital fund dedicated to Israeli technologies, is proud to announce the final closing of its second fund, MAOR II, at $180 million.









In just four years, MAOR I has assembled a diversified portfolio of world-renowned Israeli tech startups, including WSC Sports (SportsTech), Aidoc (HealthTech), Coralogix (DevOps), Silverfort (Cybersecurity), MinuteMedia (Sports ContentTech), Pyramid Analytics (BI & Analytics) as well as Buildots (ConstructionTech). MAOR I also completed two exits at 3 and 4 times cash on cash, respectively, returning 30% of the invested capital (DPI) to its investors in just two years. These achievements have convinced existing investors to commit to Maor II a higher amount than the total size of Maor I. Maor has also extended its investors’ base to new European family offices and institutions.

Supported by a local team at the heart of the Israeli ecosystem, made up of former members of Israel’s elite military units with cutting-edge technological expertise, MAOR INVESTMENTS has gained access to the country’s most promising startups.

This access emphasizes the differentiating positioning of the fund as « Bridge to Europe », reflecting MAOR INVESTMENTS’ unique value in the Israeli ecosystem.

The new fund, MAOR II, will follow a similar investment strategy to MAOR I: strong diversification in number of investments and sectors covered, equal-weight portfolio distribution, and focus on the growth/early-growth segment (startups already generating revenues). Four investments have already been made, representing 16% of the fund’s total size: SupPlant, Quantum Machines, as well as two cybersecurity investments to be announced shortly.

By aligning its investments with ESG criteria and signing the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) for MAOR II, an Article 8 SFDR fund, MAOR INVESTMENTS is committed to investing responsibly.

The MAOR INVESTMENTS team sincerely thanks its investors, portfolio companies, team members and corporate partners for their precious support and collaboration.

About MAOR INVESTMENTS:

MAOR INVESTMENTS is a Luxembourg-based venture capital fund founded by Philippe Guez and Eric Elalouf in 2018, exclusively focused on investing in Israeli tech companies.

With an Israel-based team recruited from the country’s elite military intelligence units, MAOR INVESTMENTS has raised $280 million across 2 funds and built a diversified portfolio both in terms of number of assets and of technology sectors covered, including many startups recognized as the brightest stars of Israeli tech.

Translated from Hebrew by the word “explorer,” MAOR INVESTMENTS’ mission is to expose Israel’s technology to its European investors and build a business bridge between Israeli startups that want to penetrate the European market and European companies that want to leverage Israeli technology and bolster innovation.

MAOR INVESTMENTS has become a reference fund in Israel and Europe, as a ‘Bridge to Europe,’ known for fostering fruitful synergies between the Israeli and European markets, while creating value for its investors in a rapidly growing technological environment.

For more information, please check our website https://maorinvestments.com/ or contact us directly at IR@maorinvestments.com.

Contacts

IR@maorinvestments.com