MANTA Launches Latest Version of its Data Lineage Platform with Industry-First Active Tags Feature

Active Tags and Additional Enhancements Enable Deeper Visibility into Complex Data Environments

ТАMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data lineage platform MANTA today announced a list of enhancements to its platform that provides customers with deeper visibility into their complex data environments. Among these updates includes an industry-first active tags feature, which allows users to easily highlight any asset in the context of their data pipelines. By attributing fully customized icons to individual nodes, teams working on data privacy and data quality issues will significantly improve collaboration and accelerate issue resolution.

“Organizations are increasingly becoming aware of data quality and privacy issues but cannot see how these issues are affecting their data pipeline,” said Ernie Ostic, SVP of products at MANTA. “Without this context, it’s impossible to know how critical an issue is or what else within the business it might be disrupting. With active tags, users will now be able to flag, identify and draw attention to these issues within the data pipeline, enabling them to better visualize the issues and prioritize which need to be addressed first.”

In addition to active tags, the latest version of MANTA’s data lineage platform boasts various new features for the platform’s available scanners, including improvements to StreamSets, Google BigQuery, Talend, and Snowflake, as well as an expanded PostgreSQL portfolio with Yellowbrick and Amazon Relational Database Services now accounted for. This version of MANTA also includes a simpler configuration of MANTA Perspectives, that allows users to organize their lineage metadata into their own folders and hierarchies faster and easier.

Further, users leveraging MANTA in hybrid environments will benefit from updates to Open MANTA—the solution that allows users to build their own metadata ingestion process for MANTA flow without a formal scanner. The platform brings independent inclusion of Dictionary metadata for Open MANTA Integration Export, and in addition to supporting Docker container technology, now supports container orchestration system Kubernetes.

“Businesses are deploying hybrid and multi-cloud environments with microservices and containers to accelerate innovation and stay a step ahead of competition,” added Ostic. “To effectively navigate this complexity, businesses need accurate, agile, and scalable data lineage that continues to evolve to meet their unique needs. By supporting containers, especially Docker and Kubernetes, MANTA provides the flexibility our customers require to deploy lineage in any type of environment.”

The latest version of MANTA’s data lineage platform is now available worldwide. For more information, click here.

