MANTA Announces Appointment of Dan Fougere to Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data lineage platform MANTA today announced the appointment of Dan Fougere, Managing Director at Shore Drive Capital, to the MANTA Board of Directors. Fougere will support MANTA’s continued growth in the U.S. with his sales expertise.





“We’re excited to have Dan join MANTA board of directors,” said Tomas Kratky, founder and CEO of MANTA. “As one of the legends of SaaS B2B enterprise sales, he brings a wealth of experience in business growth and sales strategy along with deep expertise in enterprise software in particular. His counsel will be an invaluable asset as we seek to accelerate MANTA’s growth in the coming years.”

Fougere is a software veteran with over 20 years of experience at both public and pre-IPO software companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Datadog, a solution for monitoring applications in the cloud that aims to bring all IT systems, applications, and services into one place for end users. He oversaw the creation of the enterprise sales team, which helped grow annual revenue from $50 million when he joined to over $100 million. Before Datadog, Fougere had Global and Americas responsibilities at Medallia, the leading Customer Experience Management company. In his five years at Medallia, he helped design and execute a go-to-market approach that increased annual revenue by nearly 10 times and grew the sales organization from seven people to three hundred. Before Medallia, Fougere held leadership positions at BMC, BladeLogic and Actuate. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Mr. Fougere joins a list of experienced investors and veterans of the B2B technology and enterprise IT industry in MANTA’s board of directors, such as Alex Ferrara, Vladislav Jez, and Markus Grundmann.

“I’m delighted to be joining MANTA’s board,” said Dan Fougere. “It’s an exciting challenge and opportunity to help a young company such as MANTA, with such potential and deep enterprise tech expertise already on board, grow its footprint in a market that has huge demand for the clarity and benefits its innovative lineage platform provides. I’m excited to support the team and offer my insights into the sales process from my experience in the enterprise software space.”

MANTA is a world-class data lineage platform that automatically scans your data environment to build a powerful map of all data flows and deliver it through a native UI and other channels to both technical and non-technical users. With MANTA, everyone—from data engineers, cloud architects, and compliance teams to business leaders at the highest level—gets full visibility and control of their data pipeline. MANTA's extensive lineage capabilities, unique features, and advanced filtering options make the platform an unbeatable solution that allows users to finally understand how their data enters and flows across systems to make data a truly enterprise-wide asset.

To learn more about MANTA’s leadership team, visit: https://getmanta.com/about-us/

