MANSCAPED® Launches New Commercial Starring Football Icon, Chris Kamara

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the global men’s grooming company and leading lifestyle consumer brand, MANSCAPED®, debuts a delightfully amusing commercial featuring one of the United Kingdom’s most beloved football icons, Chris “Kammy” Kamara. In the ad, which will air broadly on UK television, we see Kammy in a familiar setting – behind the news desk – commenting on what appears to be a compilation of heated moments between football players. But when we listen in, these confrontational conversations are not what they seem.









Chris Kamara commented, “I have always been a big believer in approaching life with a sense of humour. The MANSCAPED brand fully embodies that notion and is dedicated to promoting men’s health and well-being in a way that closely resonates with me. It’s rare to find a partner that aligns with your values, so I was thrilled to work with them on this fun campaign and to help men – both on and off the pitch – level up their game.”

“This spot brings together so much of what we pride ourselves on at MANSCAPED – combining humour and lightheartedness with incredible spokespeople that leverage our brand voice in a way that isn’t just funny, but also authentic,” said Joey Kovac, Vice President, Marketing at MANSCAPED. “Chris is such a perfect match for the brand; he’s had a long and storied career in the football world that’s amounted to a passionate and widespread fanbase, and he aligns with our mission and dedication to men’s health and wellness.”

The spot opens with a foul play and a seemingly tense moment in a football match. But as two players, forehead-to-forehead, engage in an aggressive shouting match, it’s not foul language we hear – it’s compliments. Back at the broadcaster desk, Kammy cues us in, explaining that we’re witness to one of the sport’s most classic intimate moments, the “Beard Check”. Aptly named, a Beard Check, of course, is when two competitors face-off not based on skill, but on superior facial hair.

While MANSCAPED may not be able to assist with your football skills, the secondary star of the spot, The Beard Hedger™ electric beard hair trimmer, can certainly help you clinch a top spot in the facial hair department.

Written, filmed, and produced by MANSCAPED’s renowned in-house marketing and creative content machine, in collaboration with creative agency Innocean Worldwide Europe GmbH, this must-see commercial is now available for your viewing pleasure on MANSCAPED’s YouTube Channel and national UK broadcast television. Harkening back to Kammy’s Sky Sports days, the spot debuted on the channel this morning throughout the country and can be seen by football fans for weeks to come.

