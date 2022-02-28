Manifest Work-Instruction Platform from Taqtile Provides Maximum Network, Device Flexibility

At Mobile World Congress, Taqtile to Demonstrate Advanced AR Solution in Nokia and Supermicro Booths

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a proactive effort to support the varied needs of its enterprise customers, Taqtile has designed its Manifest® augmented reality (AR) enabled work-instruction platform with exceptional built-in flexibility. From different cloud and local network environments, to the devices deskless workers use to do their jobs, Manifest is capable of meeting the technical and usability requirements of most any organization.

At Mobile World Congress, Taqtile will demonstrate how the programming of robot instructions can be greatly aided using Taqtile’s Manifest augmented reality platform. The demonstration includes identification of the exact points the robot must navigate in a 3D space to complete a successful operation. Attendees can experience Manifest in two partner booths:

Nokia : Hall 3, stands 3A5, 3A10, 3A30 – Manifest showcased in the Nokia MX Industrial Edge suite of enterprise solutions

: Hall 3, stands 3A5, 3A10, 3A30 – Manifest showcased in the Nokia MX Industrial Edge suite of enterprise solutions Supermicro: Hall 5, booth #5D66 – Manifest demonstrated as an Industry 4.0 application running on the Supermicro edge-to-cloud server infrastructure

The ability to run Manifest in a variety of cloud and network environments is a key differentiator for Taqtile’s AR platform. Support for a broad array of environments provides valuable flexibility to enterprise customers. As a SaaS platform, Manifest is optimized for distinct environments, such as the cloud, Microsoft’s Azure cloud environment, mobile networks with 5G and multi-access edge computing architectures, and even private wireless networks such as those offered by Nokia. Organizations that prefer to run Manifest entirely on premises have that option as well.

Because every deskless job is different, requiring unique procedures and equipment specific to the environment, the Manifest platform is designed to work with a variety of devices. Hardware supported includes head-mounted displays (HMDs), wearable computers, smartglasses, and mobile devices, such as the iPad. Popular brands of HMDs supported by Manifest include the Microsoft HoloLens 2, Magic Leap, and RealWear. By making Manifest usable on a range of devices, Taqtile provides maximum flexibility to customers to outfit their frontline workers with the optimal tool to get the job done.

“ We’ve designed Manifest to work for our customers, meeting their needs and supporting their distinct environments,” explains John Mathieu, managing director, Taqtile Europe. “ The strength of supporting a wide variety of network configurations and devices delivers outstanding flexibility and value to our customers and their deskless workers.”

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year and a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list in 2021. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com.

