Manifest Technologies Emerges From Stealth With Strategic Investors and Prepares for Next Development Stage of AI-Powered Precision Neuroscience

NAIO™ ( N euroscience and A rtificial I ntelligence O ptimized) technology platform, building on 10 years’ and over $50 million NIH-funded research at Yale University School of Medicine

Manifest recently signed a multi-year agreement with a top-five pharmaceutical firm, providing them early access to its biomarker validation technology for a high priority neurological indication

Manifest Technologies, Inc., developer of an AI-powered computational neuro-imaging platform for CNS disease, today unveiled the company after completing its initial funding and partnership with a top five global pharmaceutical company.





Today, over one billion people on the planet suffer from some form of a brain disorder, with an estimated economic burden of as much as $8.5 trillion per year. There is an urgent unmet need for more rapid and precise development of treatments that are ultimately delivered to the right person at the right time. Recent acquisitions in the neuroscience space highlight the need for tools that can optimize clinical trials and drive more efficient drug development based on precise neural targets.

Manifest was founded in 2021 by a group of leaders in computational psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine to transform how CNS treatments are developed and ultimately delivered in the clinic. Supported by over $50 million of NIH-funded research at Yale, the scientific founders pioneered the NAIO™ technology with the goal of leveraging computational neuroscience and AI to enable a true precision medicine approach to mental illness and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease.

Specifically, the NAIO™ platform enables CNS pharmaceutical companies to use human neuroimaging to unlock quantitative indication and patient selection decisions for clinical trials, saving billions of dollars in clinical development. Manifest is actively working with Johnson & Johnson to deploy its solutions across several programs.

“With a group of key initial investors and strategic partners we believe Manifest is ideally positioned to advance a platform that unifies computational clinical neuroscience with AI technology to guide the discovery and delivery of personalized treatments that are most likely to benefit patients at the individual level,” said Manifest Technologies Founding CEO and Associate Professor of Psychiatry & Neuroscience at Yale University, Alan Anticevic.

“We are thrilled to support Manifest’s efforts to quantitatively map the complexities of psychiatric disease. We recognize the tremendous potential of the NAIO platform to accelerate CNS clinical development and look forward to contributing to a future where tailored, individualized patient care is standard,” said Ariane Tom, Managing Partner at Kaleida Capital.

In addition to Dr. Anticevic, the Manifest Board of Directors includes former CMO of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Robert Berman, and Co-Founder and Associate Professor of Psychological & Brain Sciences at Dartmouth College, John Murray.

About Manifest Technologies

Manifest Technologies is transforming CNS health through AI-powered precision neuroscience and computational neuroimaging. Manifest was founded in 2021 by a group of leading scientists who have created the NAIO™ (Neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence Optimized) platform. NAIO™ incorporates proprietary software and several patents under an exclusive license from Yale University. Manifest is building a suite of specific applications out of the NAIO™ platform to meet the needs of both pharmaceutical CNS R&D and health care providers.

