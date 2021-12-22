Manifest MedEx Earns Validated Data Stream Designation in New NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program

Health plans and providers can rely on data from Manifest MedEx for HEDIS® quality reporting for second consecutive year

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HEDIS–Manifest MedEx (MX), California’s leading nonprofit health data network, announced today that it has earned the Validated Data Stream designation in the new National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program. This means that health plans can use validated data from Manifest MedEx for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) reporting, without needing to obtain the data from individual providers and validating the data.

This marks the second consecutive year that MX’s clinical data has passed the rigorous validation process from NCQA. MX is among only 10 organizations in the country with validated data streams and the only organization in California to earn this designation. The health data network shares data for 28 million patients across 125 hospitals, 10 health plans, and more than 1,500 ambulatory sites throughout the state.

The NCQA’s Data Aggregator Validation program validates that data provided from the original source accurately reflect data reported for use as standard supplemental data in HEDIS audits. Health plans can use this validated data for HEDIS reporting without additional primary source verification. This reduces the time health plans spend assembling patient charts and confirming accurate data. It also reduces the burden for providers. With MX, providers only need to share and validate data once, rather than responding to “chart chases” and validation requests from multiple health plans every year.

“This program helps reduce the burden of HEDIS reporting,” said Claudia Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Manifest MedEx. “Our health plan and provider partners can devote more time and energy to supporting and caring for their patients and communities and less time chasing charts.”

Health plans or providers interested in using MX’s standard supplemental data for HEDIS reporting should contact Adam Harrison, Chief Growth Officer, Manifest MedEx at adam.harrison@manifestmedex.org.

About Manifest MedEx

As California’s leading nonprofit health data network, Manifest MedEx delivers real-time information to help healthcare providers and health plans care for millions of patients every day. Together, we are transforming the healthcare landscape across the state, supporting California as a leader in affordable, proactive, and compassionate medical care. For more information, visit manifestmedex.org and follow us on Twitter at @ManifestMedEx and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/manifest-medex.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

Contacts

Sarita Choy



Manifest MedEx



sarita.choy@manifestmedex.org

323-270-5895