Manifest MedEx Earns Validated Data Stream Designation in NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program for Measure Year 2022

Health plans and providers can rely on validated data from Manifest MedEx for HEDIS® quality reporting for third consecutive year

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manifest MedEx (MX), California’s largest nonprofit health information organization, announced today it has earned the Validated Data Stream designation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation program for a third consecutive year.

Data streams that earn validation undergo a rigorous, end-to-end look at the quality and integrity of data and the procedures used to manage and safeguard it. From ingestion at primary sources through transmission to end users, the designation verifies adherence to NCQA process, system, and data standards.

Seen as a vital, early step in achieving NCQA’s vision of a digital measurement ecosystem, validated data flows also improve the efficiency of today’s quality measurement processes. Uniquely accepted as standard supplemental data in HEDIS® audits, no primary source verification is required for HEDIS® reporting when health plans report data from Data Aggregator Validation validated sources.

“This program is critical in saving time spent on chart chases for health plans and providers, as well as improving health outcomes and experience for members and patients,” said Erica Galvez, Chief Executive Officer, Manifest MedEx. “Not only does it reduce the burden of HEDIS® reporting, but by improving data accuracy in gaps in care, health plans and providers are better able to identify and provide the care individuals need — like vaccinations and preventive screenings — while avoiding duplicative tests and treatments, which add to overall healthcare costs.”

Manifest MedEx has provided validated data since Reporting Year 2021, helping health plans like Health Plan of San Joaquin (HPSJ), a leading Medi-Cal managed care provider, optimize their HEDIS® reporting process with both validated data and HEDIS® data extracts. The combined NCQA validated data and extracted data for HEDIS® reporting from MX is one of the largest influencers on administrative rates outside of HPSJ’s claims data. In Reporting Year 2022, HPSJ saw a 16.5% increase in Comprehensive Diabetes Care (CDC) Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and an 8.2% increase in administrative rate for Controlling High Blood Pressure (CBP), vs without data from MX, among other results. MX was the second-largest supplier of A1c data after Quest Diagnostics.

Manifest MedEx shares health data for 34 million Californians — approximately 87% of Californians — across more than 1,800 healthcare providers, 125 hospitals, and 13 health plans, including Aetna, Blue Shield of California, Anthem Blue Cross, HealthNet, and Inland Empire Health Plan, the first plan in California to use validated supplemental data from MX. The nonprofit health data network sends more than 1.3 million admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) notifications each month.

Health plans or providers interested in using MX’s standard supplemental data for HEDIS® reporting should contact Adam Harrison, Chief Growth Officer, Manifest MedEx at adam.harrison@manifestmedex.org.

About Manifest MedEx

As the largest nonprofit health data network in California, Manifest MedEx (MX) is an integral part of the state’s health data infrastructure, combining and delivering crucial health information for more than 34 million Californians across 126+ hospitals, 13 health plans, and more than 1,800 providers. Together, we are transforming the healthcare landscape across the state, supporting California as a leader in equitable, affordable, proactive, and compassionate medical care. For more information, visit manifestmedex.org and follow us at @ManifestMedEx.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

Contacts

Sarita Choy



Vice President, Marketing & Communications



sarita.choy@manifestmedex.org

323-270-5895



www.manifestmedex.org