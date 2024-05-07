Manhattan Unified Supply Chain Powers Schneider Electric’s Global Distribution and Transportation Transformation

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that leading global energy management and industrial automation organisation, Schneider Electric has chosen Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management and Manhattan Active® Transportation Management to supercharge its global distribution and transportation network as part of an ongoing business-wide transformation strategy.

Manhattan Active® Supply Chain (the combination of Manhattan Active WM and Manhattan Active TM) will be implemented in over 20 distribution centres and Schneider Electric plans to deploy Manhattan Active TM across a further 200+ operational sites. Unifying both warehouse and transportation through Manhattan Active Supply Chain will bring maximum inventory performance, operational efficiency, and workforce agility to the company.

Stuart Michael Whiting, senior vice president, GSC Logistics and Planning at Schneider Electric commented: “After 12 successful years with a Manhattan WMS, we decided to update to Manhattan Active Warehouse Management and extend it with Manhattan Active Transportation Management. Adopting these two cloud-native solutions represents a significant step forward for our supply chain execution, as well as another exciting stride forward for the ongoing business-wide transformation journey.”

Henri Seroux, senior vice president, EMEA at Manhattan Associates added: “Over the last decade, Manhattan had proven itself a valuable and capable WMS partner to Schneider Electric. Upgrading to Manhattan’s unified supply chain solution will give Schneider centralized control over its distribution, transportation, labour and automation, in the process, delivering significant efficiency, productivity, and agility gains.”

“Manhattan’s unified supply chain solution will help us optimize inbound and outbound planning and execution and give us unprecedented levels of visibility and control across our entire global network of distribution centres and transport operations,” Whiting finished.

ABOUT SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

