Manhattan Associates Wins Overall Innovation of the Year Award by RetailTech Breakthrough

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it has been named the winner of the Overall Innovation of the Year award by RetailTech Breakthrough. Amongst thousands of nominations, Manhattan’s Fulfillment Experience Insights dashboard was recognized as the retail innovation best suited to help retailers succeed in today’s fast-transforming ecosystem.

Included in Manhattan Active® Omni, Fulfillment Experience Insights is a new and unique analytical tool. The first and only solution of its kind, this dashboard gives retailers a realtime and continuous assessment of how their omnichannel fulfillment performance stacks up against a large pool of peers and competitors, and the industry at large. Retailers can now have a single view of digital order fulfillment KPIs for their stores like store pickup conversion, shorts and abandonment, time to fulfill and more. This unique analytical capability provides detailed insight into the experience a retailer is delivering for their customers.

“The retail ecosystem is increasingly getting more complex and there is a growing need for solutions that equip retailers with the right business insights to help them succeed. Manhattan’s latest Fulfillment Experience Insights offering is extremely impressive and delivers on the requirements of the retail industry. This unique offering is proof of Manhattan’s commitment to innovation and we are proud to recognize them as winners in this category,” added Bryan Vaughn, managing director of RetailTech Breakthrough Awards.

“We are delighted that Manhattan is a winner in the Overall Innovation of the Year category. This recognition is further validation of Manhattan’s market leading innovation,” said Amy Tennent, senior director of Product Management, Manhattan Associates. “Our Fulfillment Insights dashboard is a complete game changer for the retail industry. Retailers now have a starting point to compare themselves to their peers which can help in improving their agility, efficiency and ultimately, fulfillment performance for their customers.”

“This solution gives deeper insights into all omnichannel fulfillment methods such as percentage of digital orders that are Buy Online Pickup in Store (BOPIS) which can help drive store traffic, increase sales, enhance customer experience, decrease shipping and handling costs, and reduces carbon footprint,” added Tennent.

RetailTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for companies in today’s most competitive technology sectors. The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to honor excellence and recognize creativity, and success of companies, technologies and products within the retail technology sector.

