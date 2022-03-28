Mandiant Named a Leader in Cyber Security Incident Response Services by Independent Research Firm

New report acknowledges Mandiant as “known for superior, global threat intelligence and deep experience finding and rooting out sophisticated attackers”

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MNDT #cybersecurity—Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced its inclusion in “The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022” report. Through a rigorous 24-point evaluation of cyber security incident response services providers worldwide, Forrester identifies and ranks 13 top companies in the report. Mandiant is recognized as a Leader in the report based on market presence, strategy and current offering.





As a vendor-agnostic organization, Mandiant is acknowledged in the Forrester report for its ability to “make the most of customers’ existing environments” through seamless integrations with third-party detection and response tools while also noting its “battle-tested proprietary solutions, including newly acquired attack surface management capabilities.” The report recommends that “Security and risk professionals looking for a provider fluent in both technical and executive communication, that will serve as a partner in simulating and solving complex breach and attack scenarios, should evaluate Mandiant.”

Additional findings and analysis from the Forrester report:

“Mandiant has in-house OT/ICS expertise and offers post-breach support in the form of tailored reporting, ongoing monitoring, and validation of controls against the attacker’s tactics to prevent reentry.”

“Customer references laud Mandiant’s ability to move from the SOC to the boardroom with its executive education and tabletop engagements.”

to the boardroom with its executive education and tabletop engagements.” “… [Mandiant] is a provider that endeavors to share its experience, when possible, with the broader cybersecurity, law enforcement, and legislative community.”

“Mandiant’s vision, in a sense, is to double down on being Mandiant…”

“Mandiant Consulting has grown significantly, surpassing major milestones towards achieving our vision of making every organization secure from cyber threats. We have helped both public and private sector organizations prepare for and deal with more than a thousand security breaches over this last year alone, including investigating some of the most significant cyber incidents that are disrupting the overall information security landscape,” said Jurgen Kutscher, Executive Vice President, Service Delivery at Mandiant.

Kutscher continued, “At a time when cyber threats have never been more prevalent, Mandiant remains committed to delivering unbiased, best-in-business incident responses services that help our clients to maximize current security investments and confidently return to normal business operations. We help our clients truly transform their security programs and cyber defense postures to mitigate the future risk of large-impact breaches. We do this with a product and vendor agnostic approach, offering a complete portfolio of cyber security capabilities.”

For the last 18 years, Mandiant has been at the forefront of cyber security, helping both public and private organizations around the world prepare for and respond to impactful threats and develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs. Mandiant investigations are comprehensive in nature, providing a holistic assessment of the entire enterprise. Its response actions are tailored to help clients respond to and recover from incidents, while managing regulatory requirements and reputational damage. With its unparalleled visibility into the frontlines of cyber incidents and a complete suite of cyber security offerings, Mandiant Consulting can help organizations across all industries and stages of maturity.

Learn more about “The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022” report here: https://www.mandiant.com/resources/report/forrester-wave-incident-response-services-q1-2022

Mandiant Incident Response Resources:

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant® has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

© 2022 Mandiant, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandiant is a registered trademark of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media



Media.Relations@Mandiant.com

Investors



Investor.Relations@Mandiant.com