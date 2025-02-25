ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Achieves ITIL Certification for 14 ITSM Practices

Company Joins PeopleCert's Accredited Tool Vendors (ATV) Program as a Silver-Level Member

Certification signifies that ServiceDesk Plus and the teams behind it adhere to ITIL best practices

Reaffirms ManageEngine as a trusted partner for businesses seeking an industry-certified service management platform

Sign up for a 30-day, free trial of ServiceDesk Plus at https://mnge.it/try-now

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corp. and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced that ServiceDesk Plus, its flagship AI-driven unified service management platform, has achieved ITIL-certification for 14 key ITSM practices, awarded by PeopleCert, a premier global training and certification provider. The certification and inclusion of ManageEngine as a Silver-tier member in PeopleCert's ATV program validates ManageEngine's efforts towards building an ITSM platform aligned with industry-recognized best practices.

PeopleCert's ITIL-ATV Program

ITIL continues to be the most widely recognized ITSM best practice standard globally, guiding organizations focused on streamlining their service delivery workflows. PeopleCert's ATV program verifies the ITIL alignment of IT service management vendors by undertaking a comprehensive assessment of the tool's functionality and the ITIL proficiency of staff engaged in functions like development, sales and implementation on the vendor's side.

ManageEngine's position in the ATV program signifies the organization's proficiency in the ITSM domain and its expertise in building a service management platform that is closely aligned with ITIL. This empowers customers to design and implement industry-recommended best practice workflows right out of the box on the ServiceDesk Plus platform.

Dmitry Isaychenko, portfolio director at PeopleCert, added, "Businesses trust ITIL for success. For them, ITIL is not just a brand but a source of proven best practices. Claims of ITIL adherence raise their expectations regarding the quality of implementations. This is why PeopleCert launched the ATV accreditation program. Today, we are delighted to welcome ManageEngine as an ITIL-accredited tool vendor. Together, we can help customers make more informed decisions when selecting ITSM tools and planning long-term investments in their implementations.”

14 Key ITSM Practices Certified With ITIL Alignment

This certification marks ServiceDesk Plus’ ITIL alignment for 14 practices, which include Change Enablement, Deployment Management, Incident Management, IT Asset Management, Knowledge Management, Measurement and Reporting, Monitoring & Event Management, Problem Management, Release Management, Service Catalogue Management, Service Configuration Management, Service Financial Management, Service Level Management and Service Request Management.

Currently, ManageEngine has been onboarded as a Silver-level member with plans to move up the tiers by certifying more ManageEngine staff in the coming year. "We are excited to partner with PeopleCert and join their ITIL-ATV program. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to building a best-in-class service management platform that adheres to industry best practices," said Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, director of technology at ManageEngine. "For over 20 years, ServiceDesk Plus has been empowering customers to streamline service delivery for IT and other business teams. We will further this with deep investments in cutting-edge tech like AI to deliver transformative value to customers and prospects. ServiceDesk Plus will continue to evolve as an intelligent service management platform that aligns with industry best practices, providing transformational business outcomes to enterprise IT teams."

Pricing and Availability

ServiceDesk Plus is available across three editions: Standard, Professional, and Enterprise. The Standard edition starts at $13 per technician per month. For more details on ServiceDesk Plus’ editions and offerings, please visit https://mnge.it/sdp-editions.

About ServiceDesk Plus

ServiceDesk Plus is the AI-driven unified service management platform from ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Built on industry-recommended ITSM best practices, ServiceDesk Plus comes packed with contextual IT and business integrations that help service desk teams better align with their organization’s business objectives. With native enterprise service management capabilities and unrestricted extensibility offered through low-code scripting, ServiceDesk Plus helps organizations design, deliver and support their business and IT services. It comes in three editions and is available in 37 different languages. To learn more about ServiceDesk Plus and its features, please visit manageengine.com/service-desk.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation that offers comprehensive on-premises and cloud-native IT and security operations management solutions for global organizations and managed service providers. Both established and emerging enterprises rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure the optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints, and more. ManageEngine has 18 data centers, 20 offices and 200+ channel partners worldwide to help organizations tightly align their business to IT. For more information, please visit the company site, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Media:

Ahana Vissa

ManageEngine

ahana.g@zohocorp.com