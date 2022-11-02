ManageEngine Positioned in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management

Company Recognized in the Quadrant for the Sixth Time

Has also been cited in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management report, which assesses SIEM capabilities against the vendor landscape

DEL VALLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). This is the sixth consecutive year ManageEngine has been positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM.

In the last two years, the cybersecurity market was forced to change rapidly to support remote and hybrid work models and the move to the cloud for seamless and cost-effective operations. “Gartner’s ‘cloud shift’ research includes only those enterprise IT categories that can transition to cloud, within the application software, infrastructure software, business process services and system infrastructure markets. By 2025, 51% of IT spending in these four categories will have shifted from traditional solutions to the public cloud, compared to 41% in 2022,” Gartner predicts. However, this cloud shift also came with its own challenges: spikes in malicious activity.

ManageEngine has enhanced its SIEM solution, Log360, to help meet the demands in the ever-changing security landscape, a task made difficult by the limited cybersecurity workforce. Its extensive cloud and remote workforce security ensures deployment simplicity without compromising on the user experience.

“Cloud shift, data privacy regulations, changes to stringent compliance mandates and increased cyberattacks in terms of volume and sophistication have taken a toll on security professionals in the last two years,” says Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president at ManageEngine. “Our recent enhancements to cloud security and advanced attack threat detection and mitigation purpose-built for cloud, remote and hybrid work models help our customers stay ahead of the evolving security challenges. As always, our solutions come with simplified deployment and offer a seamless user experience to help users perform their work with ease. We believe that Gartner’s recognition is an honor to our consistent efforts in delivering security capabilities that fit the market needs.”

Highlights of Log360, ManageEngine’s Unified SIEM Solution

The recent capabilities of Log360 that are recognized by Gartner include:

Enhanced cloud security monitoring: With its new CASB capabilities, Log360 secures enterprises’ cloud networks from malicious and unauthorized access. Its features include shadow IT monitoring, web content filtering and cloud data protection.

Enhanced compliance reporting: Log360 includes reports that demonstrate compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

A threat management module: The enhanced threat management console and advanced threat analytics can help with threat severity assessment and incident prioritization.

Native data privacy and protection features: Log360 provides data encryption, masking and obfuscation capabilities, which align with the privacy and data protection requirements of regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner Press Release, “Gartner Says More Than Half of Enterprise IT Spending in Key Market Segments Will Shift to the Cloud by 2025,” 9 February 2022. https://mnge.it/N86.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, 10 October 2022.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Log360

Log360 is a unified SIEM solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities that detects, prioritizes, investigates, and responds to security threats. It combines threat intelligence, machine learning-based anomaly detection, and rule-based attack detection techniques to detect sophisticated attacks, and offers an incident management console for effectively remediating detected threats. Log360 provides holistic security visibility across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid networks with its intuitive and advanced security analytics and monitoring capabilities. For more information about Log360, visit https://www.manageengine.com/log-management/

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine’s real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com; follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

