Malaysian Utility Signs 15-year Contract with Itron to Deploy and Operate Industrial IoT Network

Sarawak Energy to Deploy 180,000 Advanced Metering Infrastructure Endpoints, Take Advantage of Network-as-a-Service

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMI–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that Syarikat SESCO Berhad (SESCO), a subsidiary of Sarawak Energy, an energy development and vertically integrated electrical utility company located in Sarawak, Malaysia, signed a contract to deploy Itron’s industrial IoT (IIoT) solution. The solution, which will help Sarawak Energy improve operational efficiency and consumer engagement, includes Itron’s communications network for 180,000 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) endpoints as well as Operations Optimizer and UtilityIQ (UIQ) Software-as-a-Service. As part of the 15-year contract, Sarawak Energy will leverage Itron’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) to deploy, monitor and maintain the communications network.

In 2018, Sarawak Energy collaborated with Itron on a project to deploy and operate Itron’s IIoT network, including a pilot for 6,000 AMI endpoints. With the successful implementation of the pilot, Sarawak Energy has now progressed to the next phase and awarded Itron with an expanded deployment of 180,000 AMI endpoints. As a NaaS contract, Itron will manage the network and the UIQ headend software suite on Sarawak Energy’s behalf to collect and manage consumption data. Sarawak Energy will also utilize Itron’s Operations Optimizer analytics solution to improve operational efficiency and develop business processes and workflows by leveraging insights from a variety of internal and external data sources.

“With our open, standards-based network, Sarawak Energy will be able to easily and efficiently improve customer service, safety and operational efficiency,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “With such a high success rate from our pilot deployment in 2018, we are thrilled to continue the expansion of this project with our long-term customer, Sarawak Energy.”

About Sarawak Energy

Sarawak Energy is an energy development company and a vertically integrated power utility with a vision to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for Sarawak by meeting the region’s need for reliable and renewable energy—providing electricity to 3 million Sarawakians in urban and rural areas.

With 100 years of experience, Sarawak Energy aspires to become a digital utility by 2025 and has embarked on a mission to continuously improve their service by integrating the latest technologies and best industry practices, while continuing to offer a safe, reliable and the most competitively priced power in the region.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

