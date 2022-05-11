Major U.S. Automaker Selects TOYO Corporation’s Vehicle-in-the-Loop Simulator Platform for Next-Gen Electric and Autonomous Vehicle Design and Test

Solution advances automaker’s electric vehicle development program and supports automaker’s embracement of the CASE paradigm

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TOYO Corporation, the leading test and measurement company, is pleased to announce that a major U.S. automotive manufacturer recently selected TOYO’s vehicle-in-the-loop simulator (ViLS) for testing and validating their next generation of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles, ensuring their successful development, manufacture, and production.





The ViLS allows automotive engineers to perform a wide variety of vehicle, environmental, and road testing under real-world conditions but in a more cost-effective and safer lab-controlled setting. In particular, the TOYO ViLS supports the CASE paradigm which refers to the new automotive technology fields of “Connected” cars,” “Autonomous/Automated” driving, “Shared,” and “Electric”. These areas define the future of transportation and are enthusiastically supported by the automotive industry. The TOYO ViLS is designed from the ground up. The company integrates best-in-class comprehensive components into the solution. Among them are Rototest Energy chassis dynamometers, Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and True Sim, a professional-grade driving simulator co-developed by TOYO and Iwane that features augmented reality functionality.

After a multi-month technical assessment of the ViLS with one of the automaker’s EVs, they established that the ViLS met both their current and evolving needs. In particular, they needed dynamometers capable of coping with the high-torque forces generated by EVs and observed that the Rototest system met this stringent requirement. They moved forward and submitted an order for two complete ViLS systems. The order is the largest one ever secured by TOYO for the ViLS with a valuation in the multi-millions of dollars. The customer worked closely with TOYO’s U.S. subsidiary TOYOTech through all phases of the procurement cycle. And delivery and deployment of the platforms are expected to occur before the end of the year.

Some key advantages of the TOYO solution include:

Portable and short setup time (15 to 20 minutes per hub)

Supports high-torque force

4-wheel independent control dynamometer system requiring only a flat surface and power

Allows for steering control and feedback during a running test

Uses a low-inertia drive motor unit

Allows for a quick acceleration test by eliminating tires

Allows for a 4-quadrant test (forward, reverse, power running, and regeneration)

Allows for a running resistance test, also simulating hill conditions

Available in different variations covering from single-axle (2WD) vehicles to dual-axle (4WD) vehicles

Available in application-specific models such as a low-noise model for the NVH test (45dBA or less at 62mph/100kmh) and an environment test model (covering down to -95 °F/35°C)

Allows for system customization with different options, such as:

A blower that generates headwinds according to the simulated running speed

Interface to link external control systems such as a driving simulator or hardware-in-the-loop simulator

“A key to closing this transaction was the proof-of-concept (POC) evaluation that the automaker partook in with our technology partner, Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee (ORNL). As a multiprogram science and technology national laboratory sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, ORNL maintains a TOYO-supplied ViLS in DOE’s National Transportation Research Center at ORNL to support such endeavors. During the POC, the automaker validated requirements and witnessed first-hand the ViLS in operation with their electric vehicle,” said Bo Han, CEO of TOYOTech. “We are grateful to ORNL for supporting the POC and look forward to assisting with the deployment and commissioning of the ViLSs at the customer site.”

The automaker’s key test requirements for the TOYO ViLS include support for:

Advanced driver assistance system software modules

High torque force tests

Acceleration tests

Adaptive cruise control tests

Steering control and feedback tests

Emergency and regenerative braking tests

CASE encompasses many technology fields including automotive, compute, wireless communications, networking, sensors, radar, and artificial intelligence to name just a few; TOYO possesses core competencies and decades of experience in many of these areas. As the adoption of the CASE methodology reaches critical mass in the global automotive industry, TOYO is there to drive this vision forward with innovative test solutions such as the ViLS.

About TOYO Corporation

TOYO Corporation (TOKYO: 8151) (https://www.toyo.co.jp/english) is a Japanese technology company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with subsidiaries in the United States and China. Since its founding in 1953, TOYO has become the leading distributor of advanced measurement instruments and systems in Japan. TOYO also engages in original product designs and develops advanced solutions for many of the markets that it serves including automotive, sustainable energy, and cybersecurity industries. TOYO’s innovative products are used by many leading companies in Japan, the United States and APAC countries, helping TOYO’s customers accelerate development, reduce time-to-market, and improve product quality.

About TOYOTech

TOYOTech (https://www.toyotechus.com) LLC, founded in Fremont, California in 2015, is a wholly-owned local subsidiary of TOYO Corporation. TOYOTech provides the customers in the US and several other countries with TOYO Corporation’s self-developed products incorporating the know-how and technologies accumulated over many decades, as well as TOYOTech’s own-developed products that are unique in the markets – these include test and measurement solutions for automobile, new materials, ICT, and EMC applications among others.

