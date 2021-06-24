Major Startups and Tech Companies Take Pledge to Let Employees ‘Work Remotely Forever’, Launch Microsite

Companies can join Automattic/WordPress.com, InVision, Zapier, Drift, Lambda School, Muck Rack and others by taking the pledge at WorkRemotelyForever.com.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A growing coalition of prominent tech companies, representing more than 7,000 employees, has taken the Work Remotely Forever Pledge, vowing to never make their employees return to the office. CEOs and company leaders can take the pledge and get their companies listed at WorkRemotelyForever.com.

“As challenging as the last year has been for people and businesses all over the world, it has also shed light on what many already knew: Employees can be just as — or even more — productive working remotely as they are in the office,” says Greg Galant, founder and CEO of Muck Rack, a remote-first company for more than a decade that recently announced it would become a fully remote company. “After we pledged to let our employees ‘work remotely forever,’ we decided to make our commitment public and invite like-minded companies to do the same.”

Companies that have signed the pledge so far include:

10up

Automattic

Chess.com

Clevertech

Cloudbees

ConvertKit

Customer.io

Dribbble

Drift

Hubstaff

InVision

Lambda School

Modern Tribe

Muck Rack

Safegraph

Skift

Toggl

X-Team

Zapier

“The future of work is distributed because the future of the world is distributed,” says Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic and WordPress.com. “Smart employers will get ahead of the trend or lose the talent wars.”

Research shows that remote workers tend to be happier, healthier and more loyal to their companies, in part because working from home has been shown to lower stress. Remote workers are 35% to 40% more productive and remote employees are more likely to report being satisfied with their jobs than office-based workers.

For many employees, remote work has now become non-negotiable; if the company doesn’t allow it, they’ll quit. Companies that become fully distributed are better positioned to attract, engage and retain top talent while dramatically expanding the pool of qualified candidates available to them.

The Work Remotely Forever pledge unites like-minded companies that have committed to enabling all of their employees to work remotely full time. It also gives people who want to have remote jobs that allow them to thrive in their careers a place to find their next employer.

Businesses that sign the Work Remotely Forever Pledge agree to set their employees up to be as productive, efficient and comfortable as possible while working wherever they choose. That includes investing in the appropriate processes, technology and other tools to make sure all employees have what they need to contribute their best as individuals and as part of the broader team.

“We know that enabling people to do amazing work from any location is essential to building our competitive advantage,” Galant says. “We look forward to sharing strategies and ideas with other like-minded companies and working together to create a healthier future for people, businesses alike.”

Learn more and see who’s taken the pledge at WorkRemotelyForever.com.

Contacts

Mike Schneider, mike@workremotelyforever.com, (212) 500-1883