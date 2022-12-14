Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Four Local Television Stations in Albuquerque-Santa Fe

KOAT-TV, KRQE, KWBQ and KASY-TV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The leading television stations serving the Albuquerque-Santa Fe television market today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today’s launch includes KOAT-TV (ABC), KRQE (CBS and Fox), KWBQ (CW) and KASY-TV (MyNet).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from TV screens.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

Today’s launch in Albuquerque-Santa Fe follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. KASY-TV, which is owned by Mission, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. KASY-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations.

From Honolulu to Hartford, and from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 50 cities across the country. Albuquerque-Santa viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About KRQE – Nexstar

KRQE is a leading stations in the Albuquerque-Santa television market. Both stations are owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. KRQE is affiliated with the CBS network.

About KWBQ and KASY-TV – Mission

KWBQ and KASY-TV are leading Albuquerque-Santa Fe television station owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. KWBQ is affiliated with the CW network and KASY-TV is affiliated MyNet. Mission owns 28 full-power broadcast television stations in 26 markets across the country. The company also holds the distinction of being the largest woman-owned television group in the U.S.

About KOAT-TV – Hearst

Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry’s premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation’s first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network already covers dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

